Kremlin accuses Boris Johnson of being ‘most active anti-Russian leader’

Downing Street has rejected a Kremlin claim that Boris Johnson is “anti-Russian”, saying: “The prime minister is one of the most active anti-Putin leaders. We have no issue with the Russian people”

The rebuff came after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described Mr Johnson as “the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian,” adding: “It will lead to a foreign policy dead end.”

The war of words erupted as Mr Johnson announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and businesses and pledged more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself against Mr Putin’s invasion during a visit to Brussels for emergency talks with Nato allies.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said that the UK had no argument with the Russian people, including jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the thousands of ordinary citizens who have taken to the streets to protest against Putin’s Ukraine war.

Responding to Peskov’s allegation, Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “The prime minister is among the most active anti-Putin leaders. We have no issue with the Russian people.

“In fact, we've seen many bravely protest - not least Alexei Navalny - against Putin's regime, and call on them to cease this war.

“We are among the world leaders that have been most proactive when it comes to taking steps to both defend Ukraine's interest and up pressure on Putin to change course.”