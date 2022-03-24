✕ Close Putin spokesman refuses to rule out use of nuclear weapons

Russian troops bogged down and unable to make advances on the outskirts of Kyiv are facing “successful counter attacks” by Ukrainian forces and may even become encircled in the coming days, a British military intelligence update claims.

The Ministry of Defence said in an assessment published on Wednesday evening that Kyiv was “increasing pressure on Russian forces” north-east of the capital, and that Vladimir Putin’s battalions were now “facing considerable supply and morale issues”.

The intelligence note said: “Ukrainian forces are carrying out successful counter attacks against Russian positions in towns on the outskirts of the capital, and have probably retaken Makariv and Moschun.

“There is a realistic possibility that Ukrainian forces are now able to encircle Russian units in Bucha and Irpin.

“It is likely that successful counter attacks by Ukraine will disrupt the ability of Russian forces to reorganise and resume their own offensive towards Kyiv.”