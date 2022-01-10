Michael Gove (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Michael Gove has said that any support for people affected by rising energy bills should be targeted at those who need it most.

The housing secretary was asked about the prospect of cutting VAT on energy bills to help with rising costs on Monday morning.

He told Sky News it was important to “look at a range of options” and said there was already support in place.

“I think we should always seek to cut taxes where we can but also it’s important when we are providing support for people that we also target it most on those who need it most,” he said.

It comes as he laid out plans for a package calling on developers to agree a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act.

He said he is prepared to “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system” to ensure developers act.