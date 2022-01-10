Boris Johnson news - live: Energy bills support should help poorest, Gove says as cladding package revealed
Michael Gove says government looking at ‘range of options’ to help families most affected by rising energy bills
Michael Gove has said that any support for people affected by rising energy bills should be targeted at those who need it most.
The housing secretary was asked about the prospect of cutting VAT on energy bills to help with rising costs on Monday morning.
He told Sky News it was important to “look at a range of options” and said there was already support in place.
“I think we should always seek to cut taxes where we can but also it’s important when we are providing support for people that we also target it most on those who need it most,” he said.
It comes as he laid out plans for a package calling on developers to agree a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act.
He said he is prepared to “use legal means and ultimately, if necessary, the tax system” to ensure developers act.
Gove BBC interview delayed as he gets stuck in a lift
Michael Gove got stuck in a lift at the BBC while on his way to an interview with Radio 4’s Today programme.
Host Nick Robinson was forced to update listeners that the housing and levelling up secretary would be late due to the issue.
Mr Gove later made it to the studio where he set out plans demanding housing developers agreed to a funding package to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise buildings.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone as the full report:
Michael Gove misses BBC interview slot after getting stuck in lift
Cabinet minister was eventually freed after half an hour
Boris Johnson warned by top Tory MP to ditch Covid restrictions or face leadership challenge
An influential Conservative MP has warned Boris Johnson that he faces a challenge to his leadership unless he scraps all remaining coronavirus restrictions at the end of this month and vows they will not return.
Former chief whip Mark Harper, the chair of the lockdown-sceptic Covid Recovery Group of Tory backbenchers, warned that “prime ministers are on a performance-related contract” and that MPs are asking themselves whether Mr Johnson is the best-placed leader to help them retain their seats at the next election.
Our political editor, Andrew Woodcock, has the full story below:
Top Tory tells Boris Johnson to ditch Covid restrictions or face leadership challenge
Boris Johnson warned he could face leadership challenge
Developers must agree a £4 billion plan to fix dangerous cladding on low-rise flats by early March or risk new laws forcing them to act, housing secretary Michael Gove has said.
The Cabinet minister threatened that he is “prepared to take all steps necessary” to fix the “broken system” in a letter to the industry ahead of detailing the plans on Monday.
Potential action also includes restricting access to government funding and future procurements, the use of planning powers, and pursuing firms through the courts.
Read the full story below:
Gove sets March deadline for developers to come up with £4bn cladding plan
He is expected to meet with cladding campaigners on Monday morning before detailing the plan in the Commons.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s politics blog. Follow all the latest updates from Westminister here.
