✕ Close Boris Johnson condemns Putin’s ‘barbarism’ after shopping centre missile strike

Boris Johnson has said Russian president Vladimir Putin would not have started the "crazy, macho" war in Ukraine if he were a woman.

Calling the attack a “perfect example of toxic masculinity”, the prime minister batted for “more women in positions of power”.

The prime minister also said that while G7 leaders "desperately" want the war in Ukraine to end, there is "no deal available".

Mr Johnson also had a “frank” exchange with Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez about the British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands at the G7 conference.

The PM shared his displeasure that the subject was raised when the leaders met at the margins of the summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.

Asked if he was disappointed Mr Fernandez had brought up British control, Mr Johnson told reporters: “Yeah”, before saying he had offered a reminder that the matter was settled.