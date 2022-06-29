Boris Johnson news – live: PM says Putin wouldn’t have started ‘crazy, macho’ war if he were a woman
Johnson calls the Ukraine attack a ‘perfect example of toxic masculinity’
Boris Johnson has said Russian president Vladimir Putin would not have started the "crazy, macho" war in Ukraine if he were a woman.
Calling the attack a “perfect example of toxic masculinity”, the prime minister batted for “more women in positions of power”.
The prime minister also said that while G7 leaders "desperately" want the war in Ukraine to end, there is "no deal available".
Mr Johnson also had a “frank” exchange with Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez about the British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands at the G7 conference.
The PM shared his displeasure that the subject was raised when the leaders met at the margins of the summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.
Asked if he was disappointed Mr Fernandez had brought up British control, Mr Johnson told reporters: “Yeah”, before saying he had offered a reminder that the matter was settled.
Grant Shapps hit out rail unions as he unveils £1bn investment plans
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps hit out at striking rail unions as he announced a £1 billion investment in digital signalling.
He said that giving the go-ahead for the replacement of Victorian signalling infrastructure on the East Coast Main Line (ECML) proves the Government is modernising the railways “despite the best efforts of unions”.
But the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) insisted it was a “non-announcement”, as much of the existing system needs replacing anyway.
Mr Shapps is embroiled in a bitter row with the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.
More in this report:
Grant Shapps slams rail unions as he unveils £1bn east coast digital investment
The Transport Secretary claimed the Government is investing in modernising the railways ‘despite the best efforts of unions’.
‘Shocking’ gap in home insulation action amid soaring energy bills, claim climate advisers
There is a “shocking” gap in Government efforts to ensure homes are better insulated in the face of soaring energy bills, climate advisers have said.
The Climate Change Committee’s latest report warns that Government plans for tackling global warming will not deliver on legal targets to cut emissions in the coming decades.
And the independent advisory committee singled out energy efficiency to make UK homes less leaky and cheaper to heat, along with a lack of action on farming emissions, as particular problem areas.
In its annual report to Parliament on the progress being made to tackle the UK’s contribution to climate change, the committee called for action to address the rising cost of living that is in line with cutting emissions to zero over all - known as net zero - by 2050.
Read the details here:
‘Major failures’ in govt plans to meet net zero climate goals, says advisory body
“Holes must be plugged in its strategy urgently,” Climate Change Chairman, Lord Deben said
Johnson reveals Falklands row with Argentinian president
Boris Johnson has revealed that he had a “frank” exchange with Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez about British sovereignty of the Falkland Islands at the G7 conference.
The PM shared his displeasure that the subject was raised when the leaders met at the margins of the summit in Germany shortly after the 40th anniversary of the war over the South Atlantic islands.
Asked if he was disappointed Mr Fernandez had brought up British control, Mr Johnson told reporters: “Yeah”, before saying he had offered a reminder that the matter was settled.
“It had been decided decisively over many, many years, and I saw no reason for us to engage in a substantive discussion about it,” the PM said on his journey from the G7 to the Nato summit in Madrid.
Read the details in this report by Adam Forrest:
Boris Johnson reveals Falklands row with Argentinian president at G7
PM had ‘frank’ exchange of views with Alberto Fernandez over sovereignty
‘If Putin were a woman he would not have started the Ukraine war’
Boris Johnson has said Russian president Vladimir Putin would not have started the “crazy, macho” war in Ukraine if he were a woman.
He made the comments after the G7 summit in Bavaria. Speaking with German broadcaster ZDF, he said: “If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn’t, but if he were, I really don’t think he would’ve embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has.
He made the comments arguing that “you need more women in positions of power”.
Mr Johnson also said the G7 meeting had been “incredible” as leaders “got closer and closer”.
“The logic is yes of course people all want the war to end, they want the war to end desperately, but there’s no deal available.
“Putin isn’t making an offer of a deal, (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky can’t make an offer of a deal”.
Welcome to the UK politics blog for Wednesday, 29 June 2022.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies