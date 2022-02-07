Boris Johnson news – live: Arrests after mob shout Savile slurs at Starmer as PM condemns ‘disgraceful’ scenes
Angry mob shout ‘traitor’ at Labour leader one week after PM’s slur in Commons
Keir Starmer was tonight bundled into a car by police officers after being surrounded by a mob shouting “f***ing traitor” and repeating Jimmy Savile smears made by the PM last week at the despatch box.
Metropolitan Police officers stepped in to protect the Labour leader as the group followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy near parliament. A police spokesperson said two people were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker, after a traffic cone was thrown at an officer.
Last Monday, Boris Johnson falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions, prompting his former policy director Munira Mirza to resign. Responding to the attack this evening, Mr Johnson said the abuse hurled at his political opponent was “absolutely disgraceful”.
But Mr Lammy said it was “no surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed [Sir Keir and] I repeated slurs we heard from [Mr Johnson] last week”. Defiant, he added: “Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy.”
Javid’s suggestion people ‘draw a line under’ PM’s Savile smear criticised
Referring to remarks made by health secretary Sajid Javid this morning, Sky’s Beth Rigby says there is “no drawing a line under” the false claims made by Boris Johnson in the Commons about Keir Starmer’s failure to prosecute Jimmy Savile.
PM condemns ‘disgraceful behaviour directed at’ Starmer
Boris Johnson has spoken out after Sir Keir Starmer was escorted to safety this evening.
“All forms of harassment of our elected representatives are completely unacceptable,” the PM said.
Watch: Starmer rescued by police after angry mob shouts Savile slurs
‘No surprise they repeated the PM’: Lammy and others react to Starmer mob
Here are some initial reactions to the incident involving far-right protestors and Sir Keir Starmer this evening.
David Lammy, shadow foreign secretary, who was with Sir Keir at the time the mobsters descended, said it was “no surprise” they repeated Boris Johnson’s slurs.
Deputy Commons speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said the incident was “unacceptable. Period”.
Guardian columnist and vocal antifascist commentator Owen Jones said the attack was the latest example of Mr Johnson’s government “whipping up the far right”.
Meanwhile, former Tory chief whip Julian Smith, who condemned the PM for making the comments he did last week, said “the false Savile slurs made against him’ must by withdrawn.
Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting abuse and Savile slurs
Sir Keir Starmer has been rescued by police officers after he was surrounded by a mob shouting abuse, including Jimmy Savile smears, at him outside Parliament.
Footage of the incident showed the Labour leader being bundled into a police vehicle after protestors were heard saying “traitor”, “Jimmy Savile” and accusing him of “protecting peadophiles”.
Officers were forced to step in the protect Sir Keir, who was walking alongside the shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, as the group of protestors followed him from outside Scotland Yard to one of Parliament’s entrances.
It comes just a week after Boris Johnson faced fury from parliamentarians, including his own MPs, after he falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the details.
Keir Starmer swarmed by protesters shouting abuse and Jimmy Savile slurs
Mob can be heard shouting ‘traitor’ and ‘Jimmy Savile’
ICYMI: Peers move to stop money laundering at post-Brexit freeports
A bit of a Brexit update now. Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to crackdown on a loophole which could allow post-Brexit freeports being used to launder dirty money.
Peers are moving to stop illicit finance from Russia and elsewhere amid eight English ports being granted tax breaks by the government in a bid to generate more trade after the UK’s exit from the EU.
The Liberal Democrats are attempting to amend the government’s tax bill to stop freeports extending the “London laundromat” across the country, writes Adam Forrest.
Peers move to stop ‘dirty money’ being laundered through freeports
Exclusive: Lib Dems want public register to stop freeports becoming ‘hotbeds’ for illicit finance
Watch Keir Starmer on NHS backlog: ‘PM must walk for real change’
MP who suffered brain haemorrhage demands better stroke support
An MP who suffered a brain haemorrhage has returned to the Commons for the first time in almost two years, saying support for stroke survivors is “woeful” and must increase.
SNP MP Amy Callaghan spent four months in hospital and underwent two life-saving surgeries after collapsing at home in June 2020, aged 28.
The East Dunbartonshire MP returned to politics as she made a virtual contribution to the Commons in March last year, but appeared on the green benches in person on Monday.
“In July 2020, I met my constituent Stacey, not at a constituency surgery but at the PDRU at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow,” Ms Callaghan said. “We recovered from our strokes alongside each other and I got to hear her story.”
She said too many people “like Stacey” have survived catastrophic life events “only to be let down by this government’s woeful welfare system, unable to work and unable to pay for basic necessities many of us take for granted”.
Addressing Therese Coffey, Ms Callaghan insisted the pensions secretary should “commit to revisiting the current levels of Universal Credit so that stroke survivors like Stacey can truly live their lives instead of barely getting by”.
It comes after the SNP MP told Scottish media that her return was “definitely against doctor’s orders” and called for the Commons to reform its procedures to allow for proxy voting. “Westminster should have adapted to people with my kind of condition, so I could still represent my constituents,” she told the Daily Record. “It should never have reached this point.
Johnson believes changes in No 10 will save him – is he right?
With the Met police closing in over Partygate – and the letters demanding a no-confidence vote piling up – the prime minister is pinning his hopes on a relaunch of his chaotic No 10 operation.
Guto Harri, his spin chief from his Mayor of London days, is back at his side, the Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay is the new chief of staff and Andrew Griffith, a Tory backbencher, is now head of policy.
Mr Johnson is portraying the dramatic overhaul as part of a masterplan that will deliver good government – but, unfortunately for him, that is clearly nonsense, writes our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
Johnson believes changes within No 10 will save him – but is he right? | Rob Merrick
Advisers can come and go, says Rob Merrick, but does it matter if a political leader will not take their advice?
Labour claims Barclay’s new job further complicates ‘unaccountability’
Staying with the anger at Steve Barclay’s appointment, Labour’s chairman of the standards committee says the move is “preposterous” and “confuses the various different aspects of government”.
Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda, said: “It’s a sow’s ear of an appointment ... It makes it far more difficult actually, for us to hold him to account. And doesn’t anybody in Downing Street yet realise that the problem is the lack of control, it’s the unaccountability and it’s the fibs, isn’t it?”
Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis insisted that “what he must recognise is that there is increased transparency, increased accountability by the fact that an elected member of parliament answerable to this House is now going to be chief of staff at No 10.”
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it seems Labour and the Conservatives disagree on what constitutes “transparent”.
