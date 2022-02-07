✕ Close Keir Starmer bundled into police car after being swarmed by protesters shouting Savile slurs

Keir Starmer was tonight bundled into a car by police officers after being surrounded by a mob shouting “f***ing traitor” and repeating Jimmy Savile smears made by the PM last week at the despatch box.

Metropolitan Police officers stepped in to protect the Labour leader as the group followed him and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy near parliament. A police spokesperson said two people were arrested at the scene for assault of an emergency worker, after a traffic cone was thrown at an officer.

Last Monday, Boris Johnson falsely accused Sir Keir of failing to prosecute Savile while he was director of public prosecutions, prompting his former policy director Munira Mirza to resign. Responding to the attack this evening, Mr Johnson said the abuse hurled at his political opponent was “absolutely disgraceful”.

But Mr Lammy said it was “no surprise the conspiracy theorist thugs who harassed [Sir Keir and] I repeated slurs we heard from [Mr Johnson] last week”. Defiant, he added: “Intimidation, harassment and lies have no place in our democracy.”