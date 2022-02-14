Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘can win next election’ as Starmer receives death threats after Savile slur
Tory MP insists Johnson is totally focused on his job despite Met’s party probe
The Northern Ireland secretary insists Boris Johnson will survive the ongoing Partygate scandal to fight and win the next general election as Conservative leader.
Brandon Lewis’s comment came amid growing pressure on the PM - some from his own MPs - to quit if he is fined by police over alleged lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, with ex-leader Iain Duncan Smith saying it would be “very tough” for him to stay on.
“He has my absolute 100 per cent-plus loyalty,” the cabinet minister said of his boss, adding he had got all “the big decisions right”.
Meanwhile, police have been asked to investigate death threats made against Sir Keir Starmer by right-wing extremists in the wake of the PM’s false claim that he “failed to prosecute” the paedophile Jimmy Savile. Messages from users of the Telegram app have been sent to police by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate. Among them were calls for the Labour leader and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to be “executed”.
PM will fight and win next election, Tory MP claims
Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis insisted that prime minister Boris Johnson will “fight” and win the next election despite the partygate investigation.
He told Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday: “He has my absolute 100 per cent-plus loyalty”.
“I think this a prime minister is doing things for our country, he’s got the big decisions right. I think he will fight and he will win as a result of the next general election,” he added.
Mr Johnson will this week attempt to give his premiership a fresh start with a tour of the UK designed to dispel the impression that he is leading a narrow clique obsessed with power struggles in Westminster.
Welcome to another day of The Independent’s live politics coverage.
