Boris Johnson news – live: Senior Tories call on PM to act on ‘porn-watching’ MP
Mr Johnson has described the alleged actions of one Tory MP as ‘unacceptable’
Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing pressure from his own party to act swiftly against the MP who allegedly watched porn in the House of Commons.
Both Labour and the Tories have demanded to know why the whip has not been stripped from the unnamed MP, after he was identified by two female colleagues for watching pornography on his phone.
One senior Conservative MP told The Independent that “in any other workplace” someone facing such an accusation would be suspended, while a second said the party should “sack him now”.
Caroline Nokes, a former minister, said that by asking officials in parliament to investigate, instead of taking tough action itself, her party is “kicking it into the long grass”.
Labour leader Keir Starmer demanded to know why the Conservatives are stalling the inquiry, saying: “This is an unusual case because the Tory party knows who this individual is."
Mr Johnson, meanwhile, on Thursday said it was "obviously unacceptable for anybody to be doing that kind of thing in the workplace", after refusing to say if the MP would lose the whip if the accusation was proved true.
Labour tells Tories to discipline ‘porn MP’ now
Labour has urged the government to take immediate action against the MP who watched porn in the Commons, instead of leaving it to an independent investigation.
The Tories have referred the controversy to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (IGS) – promising “appropriate action” if the allegation is proved.
“This is an unusual case because the Tory Party knows who this individual is,” Labour leader Keir Starmer said on the local elections campaign trail in Cumbria.
“I think that they should deal with it and deal with it sooner rather than later and take appropriate action. So, nothing wrong with the independent process, but I think the Tory Party, they know who this is, they should take action now,” Sir Keir added.
PM under pressure to act swiftly on ‘porn-watching’ MP
Conservatives have raised questions over prime minister Boris Johnson’s delay in opening an inquiry against an MP who allegedly watched porn in the House of Commons.
The Tories have suggested that an independent complaints scheme investigate the controversy, but admitted only witnesses, not third parties, can trigger an inquiry in parliament.
One Tory MP said they had expected the party to “grasp this with both hands and withdraw the whip from whoever it is immediately”.Caroline Nokes, a former minister, protested that in asking officials in parliament to investigate, instead of taking tough action itself, her party is “kicking it into the long grass”.
Rob Merrick reports.
Tories ‘failing to act’ against MP who watched porn as doubts grow over inquiry
Boris Johnson insists parliamentary probe is ‘proper procedure’, but is accused of kicking controversy ‘into the long grass’
