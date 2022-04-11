Boris Johnson news - live: Sunak requests probe into his finances as PM pledges military aid after Kyiv trip
Rishi Sunak has written to prime minister Boris Johnson seeking an investigation into his finances just days after The Independent revealed that his millionaire wife Akshata Murty saved on taxes due to her "non-dom" status.
The chancellor has asked that his declarations are submitted to Lord Christopher Geidt, the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests, because of growing scrutiny over his tax affairs.
In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “I have always followed the rules and I hope such a review will provide further clarity.”
Meanwhile, Mr Johnson, following his secret trip to the war-torn city of Kyiv, pledged new military assistance for Ukraine. The UK will send 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems to Ukraine, Downing Street announced.
Mr Johnson along with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky took a stroll through the battered city on Saturday. Following their tete-a-tete, Mr Johnson tweeted: "The Ukrainians have the courage of a lion. President Zelensky has given the roar of that lion. The UK stands unwaveringly with the people of Ukraine."
In his letter to the prime minister, the chancellor said his “overriding concern” was to retain public confidence in the answers that were given, recommending that “Lord Geidt makes all his conclusions public”.
Lamiat Sabin and Adam Forrest report.
Adam Forrest has more.
