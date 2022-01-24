Boris Johnson news – live: PM opens probe into Ghani sacking as No 10 police ‘questioned about partygate’
Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by ordering an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.
Responding to the news, Ms Ghani said she “welcomed” the PM’s decision to go ahead with a probe. “All I want is for this to be taken seriously,” she said in a statement, adding: “The terms of reference of the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip.”
The Tory chief whip, Mark Spencer, has already identified himself as the person accused of making the remarks, but insisted they are “completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”
Meanwhile, some of the police officers who guard No 10 have reportedly been interviewed as part of Sue Gray’s inquiry into parties held there during Covid restrictions. A source told The Telegraph their statements to the civil servant in charge of the probe were “extremely damning”.
Less than 24 hours after deputy PM Dominic Raab said it would not happen unless a formal complaint was made, No 10 has announced there will now be an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s claim she was sacked from a ministerial job over her Muslim faith.
Boris Johnson is said to have asked civil servants to “establish the facts” regarding the claims of Islamophobia made by Ms Ghani.
Repeating claims made yesterday, a spokeswoman for the PM said: “At the time these allegations were first made, the prime minister recommended to her that she make a formal complain to CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters).
“She did not take up this offer.”
The spokeswoman added: “The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened. As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these claims very seriously.”
It comes after Ms Ghani reiterated it would not have been appropriate for her to submit a complaint in this way, because it applies to “government business” and so should be dealt with by the government.
Police officers who guard No 10 have reportedly been interviewed as part of Sue Gray’s inquiry into parties held at Downing Street during Covid restrictions, with a source telling The Telegraph their statements were “extremely damning”.
Ms Gray is looking into allegations of a number of parties held at Downing Street while the country was under Covid restrictions. She is expected to publish her findings in the next week, reports Zoe Tidman.
Access to Downing Street is controlled by the Metropolitan Police’s parliamentary and diplomatic protection command. According to the same newspaper report, members of this branch have given detailed testimonies about what they saw to Ms Gray.
In a statement published on Twitter, the Tory MP said:
Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by launching an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because of her “Muslimness”.
“The prime minister has now asked officials to establish the facts about what happened,” a No 10 spokesperson said early on Monday morning.
Mr Johnson was under fierce pressure to act after telling Ms Ghani – two years ago – to start a formal complaint with the party about the way she was treated. However, the former junior transport minister said she had told the PM this was “very clearly not appropriate for something that happened on government business,” reports our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
Unionism must confirm it would serve with a Sinn Fein first minister, McDonald
Political unionism must make clear whether it would govern alongside a Sinn Fein first minister, Mary Lou McDonald has said.
The Sinn Fein President made the comments after a weekend poll indicated her party was on course to emerge from Northern Ireland’s next Assembly election as the largest party.
On 25%, the republican party is eight points ahead of its main unionist rivals the DUP the LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph shows.
Unionism must confirm it would serve with a Sinn Fein first minister, McDonald
However, a DUP MLA warned that a Sinn Fein first minister could lead to a ‘decade of instability’.
DUP leader condemned for tweeting ‘joke’ involving DUP minister’s wife
A political leader in Northern Ireland has apologised after tweeting a joke referencing the wife of a rival and a brothel.
Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was clear he had offended some people with the joke about DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and it was “only right I apologise for doing so”.
Mr Beattie said the joke was not his and he was sharing something that had been sent to him. He has now deleted the post.
UUP leader condemned for tweeting ‘joke’ involving DUP minister’s wife
Doug Beattie apologised and deleted the tweet referencing Edwin Poots and his wife.
The former prime minister, in his interview with The Independent, discusses the challenges facing the nation.
Nusrat Ghani ‘a principled and talented colleague’, says Labour MP
Tory party ‘rotten to its core’, says Labour MP, after Fabricant calls Ghani’s accusation of Islamophobia a ‘lame excuse’
