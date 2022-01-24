✕ Close Related video: Fellow Tory MP says Ghani’s claim of Islamophobia is a ‘lame excuse’ for sacking

Boris Johnson has bowed to pressure by ordering an investigation into Nusrat Ghani’s allegation that she was sacked as a minister because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

Responding to the news, Ms Ghani said she “welcomed” the PM’s decision to go ahead with a probe. “All I want is for this to be taken seriously,” she said in a statement, adding: “The terms of reference of the inquiry must include all that was said in Downing Street and by the whip.”

The Tory chief whip, Mark Spencer, has already identified himself as the person accused of making the remarks, but insisted they are “completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”

Meanwhile, some of the police officers who guard No 10 have reportedly been interviewed as part of Sue Gray’s inquiry into parties held there during Covid restrictions. A source told The Telegraph their statements to the civil servant in charge of the probe were “extremely damning”.