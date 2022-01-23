✕ Close Related video: Protesters march in Glasgow calling for the ‘end of Tory rule’

Boris Johnson’s deputy is insisting that the PM may have “taken a few hits” over allegations of parties held in No 10 and other government buildings during Covid lockdowns, “but he’ll come out fighting”.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Dominic Raab, the deputy PM and justice secretary, praised Mr Johnson for facing “two of the nation’s biggest challenges in our post-war history: delivering Brexit and getting us through the worst pandemic in living memory”. He added: “He has taken some knocks, but ... he never stays on the ropes for long.”

It comes as the PM faces calls for another inquiry after a Tory MP said she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting to discuss the reshuffle.

Mark Spencer, the chief whip, has since identified himself as the person Ms Ghani indirectly refers to. Denying her version of events, Mr Spencer said: “These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”

