Boris Johnson news – live: PM will ‘come back’ from partygate, Raab says as whip denies firing MP over faith
Justice secretary admits culture in No 10 needs to be ‘addressed’
Related video: Protesters march in Glasgow calling for the ‘end of Tory rule’
Boris Johnson’s deputy is insisting that the PM may have “taken a few hits” over allegations of parties held in No 10 and other government buildings during Covid lockdowns, “but he’ll come out fighting”.
Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Dominic Raab, the deputy PM and justice secretary, praised Mr Johnson for facing “two of the nation’s biggest challenges in our post-war history: delivering Brexit and getting us through the worst pandemic in living memory”. He added: “He has taken some knocks, but ... he never stays on the ropes for long.”
It comes as the PM faces calls for another inquiry after a Tory MP said she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”. Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a meeting to discuss the reshuffle.
Mark Spencer, the chief whip, has since identified himself as the person Ms Ghani indirectly refers to. Denying her version of events, Mr Spencer said: “These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory.”
Follow live updates below
Chief whip denies firing MP over her faith and calls claims ‘defamatory’
Following my last post, Mark Spencer, the government’s chief whip, has since come out and identified himself as the person Nusrat Ghani indirectly referred to in her Sunday Times interview.
Denying her version of events, though, he posted the following thread on Twitter:
Tory MP says she was sacked as minister over Muslim faith
A Tory MP has claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister.
Nusrat Ghani told The Sunday Times she asked a party whip about the decision, made in a 2020 reshuffle, and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting.
The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia.
It comes as the conduct of whips is under intense scrutiny over accusations of intimidation and blackmail, first made by fellow Tory MP William Wragg last week.
Zoe Tidman has the full report:
Tory MP says she was sacked because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’
Nusrat Ghani says incident, which Tory whips deny, was like ‘being punched in the stomach’
Raab: PM ‘has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting’
Dominic Raab says the PM “has taken a few hits” in recent weeks, “but he’ll come out fighting”.
It comes amid calls for Boris Johnson to resign over alleged unlawful parties held in No 10 during Covid restrictions, with a report by civil servant Sue Gray about so-called partygate expected in the next few days.
Writing in The Sun on Sunday, though, Mr Raab moved to remind readers of the PM’s work over the last three years. The justice secretary wrote: “The prime minister has faced two of the nation’s biggest challenges in our post-war history: Delivering Brexit and getting us through the worst pandemic in living memory.
“It has not been easy. He has taken some knocks. But the thing about this Prime Minister is that he never stays on the ropes for long.”
He did, however, admit that the “culture in No 10” needed to be “addressed to meet the standards the public rightly expect”.
Dominic Raab says PM ‘has taken a few hits but he’ll come out fighting’
Mr Raab said the ‘culture in No 10 needs to be addressed to meet the standards the public rightly expect’ but defended Boris Johnson
Good morning
Hello, and welcome to another day of The Independent’s rolling politics coverage.
It’s set to be another intense day of speculation around Boris Johnson’s position, with deputy PM Dominic Raab out on the defence this morning.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies