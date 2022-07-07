Rebel Tory MP Steve Baker has revealed he is considering running in any leadership race to replace Boris Johnson, suggesting some individuals are “imploring” him to do so.

It comes as the prime minister defies calls to resign, but his ability to “fight on” has been undermined further with a slew of new resignations on Thursday morning, including the Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

Mr Baker warned the government is now in “free fall” and said: “I think this will come to an end in the next couple of days. It’s now time to think about the future”.

Pressed on his own ambitions, the Tory MP who worked in Theresa May’s government, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have to think about it very seriously.

“As a working class kid from Cornwall I would never have imagined I’d seriously be on your programme, talking to you, about becoming prime minister.

“But the reality is some people I deeply respect are telling me, even imploring me, to do it. I must consider it seriously. The Conservative Home poll keeps putting me in the top 10 and I respect that.

“It would be wrong of me to take it lightly, but I am realistic it seems to me quite improbable the rebel commander as Guido Fawkes put it… should win.”

His remarks came after the dramatic intervention of cabinet minister and attorney general, Suella Braverman, who told ITV last night that “it’s time” for the prime minister to resign and said she would also stand in a contest to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Ms Braverman said it was her “duty” to continue in her current role, but said: “If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring.”

The attorney general, who acknowledged she may be sacked by Mr Johnson, is due to face MPs in the Commons on Thursday morning.

Lord David Frost — a former Brexit minister — also told the BBC that Mr Johnson should not remain in No 10 “because the business of government cannot continue” even during a possible leadership contest.

Urging cabinet ministers to quit, he said: “He cannot now credibly be a caretaker Prime Minister while a leadership election is taking place. We have a Deputy PM who can straightforwardly fulfil that role and he should.”

Lord Frost added: “If the PM insists on fighting this out then he will cause serious damage to the party and government, and destroy his place in history. If he insists on waiting until another vote of MPs then the 1922 [Executive] should meet and facilitate one more quickly than planned.”