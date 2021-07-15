Boris Johnson has admitted he has only “the skeleton” of a plan to level up the country as promised, as a major speech was criticised for lacking detail.

The prime minister was challenged that he had failed to set out how to tackle “entrenched inequalities” – after acknowledging 11 years of Tory rule had left many areas poorer than East Germany.

Mr Johnson made small-scale announcements to create more high-quality football pitches and to back planned transport improvements in some English cities.

But, an event in Coventry, he was asked: “You are almost two years into the job now.

“Where is the clear strategy beyond investment in high streets and infrastructure as to how tackle what is often entrenched inequalities around health, education, aspiration?”

The prime minister rejected the criticism, from a BBC reporter, that his speech lacked beef, but said: “There was at least the skeleton of what to do.”

more follows