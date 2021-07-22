A Labour MP has been asked to leave the Commons after she refused to withdrawn her claim that Boris Johnson has “lied to the House and the country over and over again”.

Dawn Butler told the Commons authorities she would not take back her remarks. “It’s funny that we get in trouble for calling out the lie rather than the person lying.”

Challenged twice by the temporary deputy speaker Judith Cummins to withdrawn the comment, Ms Butler refused, saying: “Somebody needs to tell the truth in this House that the prime minister has lied.”

The MP was then ordered to leave the House for the rest of the day, since it is not considered parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar. Ms Butler left her seat and exited the chamber.

Before being ordered out of a debate on the pandemic, Ms Butler said: “Poor people in our country have paid with their lives because the prime minister has spent the last 18 months misleading this House, and the country, over and over again.”

She highlighted disputed claims made by Mr Johnson – referring to his statements on economic growth, spending on the NHS and the reinstatement of nurses’ bursaries – adding: “It’s dangerous to lie in a pandemic.”

Ms Butler, the former shadow secretary for equalities, said: “I am disappointed the prime minister has not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he has lied to the House and the country over and over again.”

She added: “Whilst the NHS was coping with 130,000 people dying from the pandemic, the prime minister was making his mates rich – cronyism is rife, old chums are given jobs regardless of their skill set. This has been one big experiment for this corrupt, authoritarian, racism-making government.”