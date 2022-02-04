Boris Johnson this morning attempted to put a positive gloss on the exodus of senior officials from 10 Downing Street, quoting The Lion King as he told remaining staff: “Change is good.”

In an address to his No 10 team in the cabinet room - watched by some on video link - the prime minister acknowledged that the government was going through “challenging times”.

But he told them: “As Rafiki in the Lion King says, change is good, and change is necessary even though it’s tough. We’ve got to get on with our job of serving the people of this country.”

The PM’s official spokesperson denied that senior officials Martin Reynolds, Dan Rosenfield and Jack Doyle were effectively sacked as Johnson conducts a shake-up of Downing Street in a bid to shore up his position in the wake of the Partygate scandal.

The spokesperson said the departures were “mutually agreed”, though he confirmed that the resignations of policy chief Munira Mirza on Thursday and policy unit member Elena Narozanski were not planned.

Mr Johnson was applauded by staff after telling them that, at the half-way point in a five-year term in office, it was time to “eat their half-time oranges, spit out the peel and get stuck back in”.

No appointments are expected imminently for the departed staff, with principal private secretary Reynolds, chief of staff Rosenfield and director of communications Doyle remaining in post as the recruitment process for their replacements gets under way.

The chief of staff and comms roles are political appointments, but Mr Reynolds’ post will be filled through the standard civil service procedures, as will the choice of a permanent secretary to head the new Office of the Prime Minister.