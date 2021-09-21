✕ Close US, UK Attempt Damage Control With France Following Nuclear Sub 'Crisis'

Boris Johnson has said that a fast trade deal between the UK and the US is unlikely, as Joe Biden “has a lot of fish to fry”.

The admission comes as the prime minister prepares for his first White House with the US president, after addressing the UN General Assembly about the climate crisis on Monday.

Referring to a potential free trade agreement with the US, Mr Johnson said Mr Biden was busy with matters such as his large infrastructure package.

He added that American negotiators are “pretty ruthless” and that he would rather get a deal that really works for the UK than get a quick deal”.

Before his visit to Washington, the Tory leader insisted he had a good relationship with his US counterpart, saying their relationship was “terrific”.

The pair are expected to discuss the climate crisis among other topics during the meeting. On Monday, Mr Johnson said “we are not counting our chickens” that Mr Biden would give extra financial support to an initiative supporting developing countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions.