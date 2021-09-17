Boris Johnson news - live: Post-Brexit plan to return to imperial pounds and ounces, as new Cabinet meets
Ministers are eyeing a post-Brexit return to imperial measurements, with shops to be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces again after 25 years.
The government has pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products in imperial units as part of post-Brexit changes to EU laws. Other possible reforms include plans to permit the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and the introduction of digital driving licences.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet is meeting for the first time on Friday morning since the prime minister’s re-shuffle which notably saw Dominic Raab demoted as foreign secretary and Nadine Dorries become the new secretary for culture, media and sport.
Members of Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet are slowly arriving at No 10 ahead of their first meeting post-reshuffle.
Priti Patel urges ‘decisive’ police action over climate protesters
Priti Patel has criticised the “guerrilla tactics” of “selfish” climate protesters who brought traffic to a halt on the M25 and is urging police to take “decisive” action – despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that found protest can be a “lawful excuse” to block roads under human rights law
Protesters from the Insulate Britain group – which is demanding government action on home insulation – stopped thousands of motorists at four junctions on Britain’s busiest motorway at rush hour on Wednesday for the second time in three days. More than 85 protesters are thought to have been arrested.
Insulate Britain has accused the government of “criminal negligence” for “refusing to get on with the job” of insulating every home in the country, which it said would bring “proper jobs for hundreds of thousands of people” and “pound for pound, gives us the biggest reduction in carbon emissions”.
My colleague Conrad Duncan has more on our headline story this morning – the looming post-Brexit return of imperial measurements.
The move comes within plans set out by Brexit minister Lord Frost to ditch EU rules that no longer suit the UK, reviewing the content of retained EU law which was preserved in UK law for continuity after the transition period ended in December 2020.
Boris Johnson had pledged to bring imperial units back to shops as part of his pitch to voters in the 2019 general election, promising “an era of generosity and tolerance towards traditional measurements”.
Boris Johnson’s newly re-shuffled Cabinet is set to hold its first meeting at 9am this morning.
New to the table after 15 years in parliament will be Nadine Dorries, the new secretary for culture, media and sport.
Dominic Raab may be somewhat less pleased with the new seating arrangements – with Downing Street having insisted yesterday that the ousted foreign secretary will continue to play an “important senior role” as deputy PM.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics, where we’ll be providing rolling updates on the latest happenings in Westminster and beyond.
