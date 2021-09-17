✕ Close Boris Johnson cabinet reshuffle: How does his new team look?

Ministers are eyeing a post-Brexit return to imperial measurements, with shops to be allowed to sell products in pounds and ounces again after 25 years.

The government has pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products in imperial units as part of post-Brexit changes to EU laws. Other possible reforms include plans to permit the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and the introduction of digital driving licences.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet is meeting for the first time on Friday morning since the prime minister’s re-shuffle which notably saw Dominic Raab demoted as foreign secretary and Nadine Dorries become the new secretary for culture, media and sport.