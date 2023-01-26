Boris Johnson reveals just how big his advance was for forthcoming memoir
Publishers HarperCollins announced earlier this month they had acquired the rights to the book
Boris Johnson has disclosed that he has received an advance of more than £500,000 for his forthcoming memoirs.
The former prime minister’s latest entry in the Register of Members’ Interests states he “received £510,000 as an advance on an upcoming book yet to be published”.
Publishers HarperCollins announced earlier this month they had acquired the rights for what was described as a prime ministerial memoir “like no other”.
The Government now expects to pay up to £222,000 in legal fees for Boris Johnson’s defence against allegations he misled Parliament over “partygate”.
Solicitors firm Peters and Peters were awarded a contract worth £129,700 in August 2021 to provide Mr Johnson with advice during the investigation into his conduct by the House of Commons Privileges Committee.
At a meeting of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Thursday, Cabinet Office permanent secretary Alex Chisholm revealed that the amount had since been increased to £222,000.
Mr Chisholm said the amount had been increased due to the length of the Privileges Committee inquiry, and could rise again depending on how long the inquiry takes.
He said: “At the moment we have estimated that it would be up to a figure of £200,000, which has been published, £222,000 to be precise.
“We hope and expect that will be a maximum figure but obviously we don’t want to anticipate and certainly could not regulate the conduct of the committee, which is entirely up to them.”
