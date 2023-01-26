Zelensky reveals whether he would back Boris Johnson to return as PM

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has praised his "special bond" with Boris Johnson - but said it is "not correct" for him to support any comeback bid by the former prime minister.

Mr Zelensky was quizzed in an interview with Sky News on his relationship with the former British PM, who he previously called a "true friend" during Mr Johnson’s final days in office.

Mr Johnson was one of the most vocal backers of Ukraine on the world stage after the Russian invasion began last year, and since leaving No 10 he has continued to offer support to Mr Zelensky.

But Mr Zelensky insisted it is “not correct” for him to support any comeback bid, saying he has “good relations” with Rishi Sunak.

Boris Johnson with Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine last week (Handout)

“I think that is not correct for me to support Johnson to be prime minister,” Mr Zelensky told Sky News presenter Kay Burley.

“We have good relations with Sunak. I think we had more long relations with Johnson, because it was more long-time.

“I saw Johnson in different situations, I saw him not in war and then in full-scale war – that’s why we have special relations.”

Mr Zelensky also declined to say whether Mr Johnson should get an official role representing the UK on Ukraine, appearing to laugh at the suggestion and indicating he might not be ready for such a role.

Asked if he wanted to see him in the envoy role, he said: “He will be ambassador for Britain in Ukraine? With pleasure, with pleasure. He’s good guy. I’m not sure that he’s ready for such… because… but who knows? With pleasure, with pleasure, really.”

The Ukrainian leader also used the interview to warn there must be no delay in the US and Germany sending tanks to the country.

In a major breakthrough, German chancellor Olaf Scholz this week approved the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, while the US confirmed it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

The UK had already become the first Western nation to promise main battle tanks, with around 14 Challenger 2s pledged by Mr Sunak.

Mr Zelensky said: “Overall I am grateful to the world for their support of Ukraine. But if we are talking frankly and honestly with you, the number of tanks and delivery time are of crucial and critical importance, in comparison to the decision that has been made.

“We have approved cases of weapons to be sent to us, but we still haven’t received them. Sometimes the delivery of the weapons takes months, you understand?”

He said he does not blame anyone, but added that “a sense of relief comes only after the weapons, which our partners give us, are already being used by our army”.