Ukrainian officials have issued an air raid alert across the country as Russia wages a “massive missile attack.”

The news comes as president Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “not interested” in meeting “nobody” Vladimir Putin for peace talks.

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko confirmed that the Russian military was “preparing to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine with the use of aircraft and ships.”

“Missiles are flying inside the territory of Ukraine. At least two northwest through Mykolaiv region,” Mykolaiv governor Vitaly Kim stated via the Telegram messaging app on Thursday morning.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest energy producer, also stated that it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv, the surrounding region, and the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky remarked that he “doesn’t understand who makes decisions in Russia.” Moscow asks for peace, but it attacks Ukraine with missiles, he furthered.

Mr Zelensky dismissed the idea of peace talks with Mr Putin, telling Kay Burley: “It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak.”

An advisor to Ukraine’s defence minister has also said that for missile terror to stop, the country needs weapons.

“If you want missile terror to stop you need to receive the weapons that will allow us to defeat the enemy on the battlefield”, Yuriy Sak told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme on Thursday morning.

“The sooner we defeat Russia on the battlefield using Western weapons the sooner we will be able to stop this missile terror and restore peace.”