Michael Gove has told Boris Johnson it is time to quit as prime minister after suffering a slew of devastating resignations, including two cabinet ministers.

The levelling up secretary, who was absent as Mr Johnson faced a grilling at prime minister’s questions, told the prime minister he must resign at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

The exchange, first reported by the Daily Mail, comes as Mr Johnson defies calls to quit No 10, telling MPs he had a “colossal mandate” to continue.

More follows