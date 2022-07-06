Boris Johnson: Michael Gove tells PM it is time to resign
Michael Gove has told Boris Johnson it is time to quit as prime minister after suffering a slew of devastating resignations, including two cabinet ministers.
The levelling up secretary, who was absent as Mr Johnson faced a grilling at prime minister’s questions, told the prime minister he must resign at a meeting on Wednesday morning.
The exchange, first reported by the Daily Mail, comes as Mr Johnson defies calls to quit No 10, telling MPs he had a “colossal mandate” to continue.
More follows
