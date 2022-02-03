Boris Johnson’s policy chief quits in protest at Savile smear against Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson’s policy chief has quit because of his attempted smear of Keir Starmer over Jimmy Savile’s crimes, in a devastating blow to his authority.

Munira Mirza condemned “an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case of child sex abuse”, in a resignation letter.

“I believe it was wrong for you to imply this week that Keir Starmer was personally responsible for allowing Jimmy Savile to escape justice,” she has written, in a letter revealed by The Spectator.

“There was no fair or reasonable basis for that assertion. This was not the usual cut and thrust of politics.”

The blow is enormous because Mr Johnson once hailed Ms Mirza as one of the five women who have most inspired him, after 14 years of service.

The resignation was quickly described as “an unmistakeable signal the bunker is collapsing & this PM is finished”, by Dominic Cummings, in a tweet.

Nikki da Costa, a former Downing Street director of legislative affairs, said: “Munira was the very best of No10 – this is a huge loss.”

The bombshell comes despite the prime minister being forced to finally retract his false claim that Sir Keir “failed to prosecute” Savile, while director of public prosecutions.

In her letter, the former close aide reveals she had urged Mr Johnson to go further – by apologising for the slur – something he failed to do, on a visit to Blackpool.

Ms Mirza has written: “You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”

‘You are a better man than many of your detractors will ever understand which is why it is so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the Opposition.”