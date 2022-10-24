Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has been mocked after an article he wrote backing “Boris 2.0” was released minutes after Boris Johnson declared he would not be running for prime minister.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster threw his weight behind Boris Johnson praising the former leader for “getting the big calls right,” before penning an article in the Telegraph titled “Get ready for Boris 2.0, the man who will make the Tories and Britain great again.”

The comment article - which has now been deleted - was published at 9.00pm, two minutes before Mr Johnson announced that he would not be running for party leader.

Mr Zahawi then conceded that “a day is a long time in politics” before turning his support to Rishi Sunak as the candidate to unite the party.

As Mr Johnson’s time as prime minister came to an end, Mr Zahawi as the new chancellor was among the haul of Tory MPs calling for him to step down, saying publicly: “You must do the right thing and go now.”

Mr Zahawi was mocked on social media for his collection of U-turns supporting and withdrawing support for Conservative Party leaders and hopefuls.

Journalist Andrew Hunter Murray led the pile-on writing: “Find someone who looks at you the way Nadhim Zahawi looks at whoever is most likely to be in charge of the Conservative Party next.”

Researcher Mike Galsworthy added: “Does Nadhim Zahawi have absolutely zero self-respect? It’s embarrassing.”

SNP Westminster group leader Ian Black said: “This is just embarrassing. Or to put another way here are my principles, if you don’t like them I can give you some more.”

The MP was likened to a drunken nightclub reveller before closing time as thousands mocked the senior Tory while Labour MP Sarah Owen said: “You have to wonder how he doesn’t get whiplash changing directions that quickly?!”

Former home secretary Priti Patel has announced her support for Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest after initially supporting Boris Johnson.

She tweeted: “In these difficult times for our country we must unite by putting public service first and work together.“We care about our country and with the enormous challenges upon us we must put political differences aside to give RishiSunak the best chance of succeeding.”

Tory MP James Duddridge who backed Mr Johnson and was adamant he would run said “Well that was unexpected. Off to bed!” after the former prime minister announced he dropped out of the race.