Boris Johnson’s government has been warned that the UK faces a “national security issue” over a sudden shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) used by the food and drink industry, with the issue set to cause problems in the food supply chain.

Ranjit Singh Boparan, the owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, warned on Saturday that there was potential for “massive food waste” across the country due to the shortage, which is linked to a spike in wholesale gas prices.

“This is clearly a national security issue and unlike the labour supply crisis, where the government response to our sector has been disappointing to say the least, it has to be dealt with as a matter of urgency,” Mr Boparan said.

It came as new foreign secretary Liz Truss defended the UK’s security pact with the US and Australia (AUKUS) following strong criticism from France over the deal.

The pact has infuriated Paris after the Australian government announced that it would be pulling out of a £30bn agreement with the French to supply it with conventionally-powered diesel-electric submarines.