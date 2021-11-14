Boris Johnson news – live: Arcuri reveals diary entries about PM while poll shows sleaze damaging Tories
The Prime Minister’s former mistress Jennifer Arcuri has claimed that he had allegedly overruled advice of his staff in 2013 to promote her business and make her “happy”.
The American entrepreneur wrote handwritten diary entries that have now been published by The Observer.
According to one entry, Boris Johnson – the then Mayor of London – had asked Ms Arcuri, who was about 27 at the time: “How can I be the thrust – the throttle – your mere footstep as you make your career? Tell me: how I can help you?”
The newspaper reported that the claims could reopen the possibility of Mr Johnson facing a potential criminal investigation into misconduct allegations.
In 2019, it had been revealed that Ms Arcuri’s ethical hacking business Hacker House received a £100,000 government business grant that was later deemed “appropriate” after a government investigation.
Responding to the latest revelations, a government spokesperson said that Mr Johnson “followed all the legal requirements” when mayor.
It came amid more than a week of constant sleaze allegations made against a number of Tory MPs.
The latest Opinium poll for the Observer shows Labour now holding a one-point lead over the Tories for the first time since January this year.
Yesterday, a ComRes Savanta poll for The Daily Mail showed Labour with a six-point lead over the Tories.
1.5C global warming pledge ‘in intenstive care’ – Miliband
Shadow business and energy secretary Ed Miliband warned that after the Cop26 summit in Glasgow that “keeping 1.5 degrees alive is frankly in intensive care”.
The former Labour leader added that “it’s our job in the next 12 months to show that we can save it”.
He told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “The task of the world is to halve global emissions over the coming decade, that’s by 2030, that’s what the scientists tell us is necessary to keep 1.5 degrees alive and the truth about Glasgow, despite some progress, is that the world is only probably about 20% or 25% of the way to that goal.
“So, there is a chasm now between where we need to be in halving global emissions and all major countries have to step up and play their part in that, and where we are.”
Truss calls on Putin to intervene in migrant stand-off
The UK government is urging Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to intervene in the “shameful manufactured migrant crisis” unfolding at the border between Belarus and Poland.
Writing in The Sunday Telegraph, foreign secretary Liz Truss says Russia has a “responsibility” to end the escalating migrant stand-off.
A large number of migrants are in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of the border, with Polish authorities reporting daily new attempts by the migrants to cross the divide.
Ms Truss has called on the Kremlin to intervene in the crisis, writing: “Russia has a clear responsibility here. It must press the Belarusian authorities to end the crisis and enter into dialogue.”
Ms Truss accused Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of “using desperate migrants as pawns in his bid to create instability and cling on to power, regardless of the human cost.”
On Thursday, a small team of British armed forces personnel was deployed to Poland to provide “engineering support” amid growing tension at the border.
‘No cover up’ of Kenyan woman’s murder, says MoD
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has insisted that there is “no cover up” of the death of a Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank close to a British army base.
Kenyan police confirmed earlier this month that they are looking to reopen an investigation into what happened to Agnes Wanjiru after the 21-year-old went missing in the town on Nanyuki in 2012.
Mr Wallace said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had aided the investigation into the alleged murder of the sex worker after a soldier, according to reports, confessed to killing her.
Speaking to Parliament’s House magazine, the Cabinet minister said: “It’s a deeply concerning murder and story and there is no one in the MoD standing in the way of (an investigation).
“There’s no cover up, there’s no blockade.”
A post-mortem examination found Ms Wanjiru died as a result of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. There was also evidence she had been beaten.
PM pledges £50m to ‘turbo-charge’ MND treatments
Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (MND).
Writing in the Sunday Express, the PM says the funding will “turbo-charge” the search for new therapies and drugs which could potentially improve the life chances of those who are diagnosed with the “cruel and debilitating” illness.
MND kills six people in the UK every day, he added.
Mr Johnson’s pledge comes after a campaign by the paper, along with a coalition of patients, campaigners and charities, to call for more investment into targeted MND research.
Mr Johnson wrote: “We cannot continue like this. So we are going to throw the full weight of government, industry and civil society behind a new British-led scientific mission to transform the fight against this devastating disease. And I believe we can do it.”
Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, called the investment “game-changing” and that the funds will help “change and save lives.”
