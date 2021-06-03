✕ Close There are 'benefits' to extending school day, says Gavin Williamson

Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion over his plans to cut foreign aid.

A group of Tory rebels, led by former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, are pushing to ensure new legislation makes up the shortfall left by the cut to the UK‘s official development assistance.

The MPs, including former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Brexit secretary David Davis, tabled an amendment on Wednesday night that would force the government to return to the legally-binding target of spending 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was dealt a major blow as as the schools’ coronavirus catch-up tsar quit his post in protest against a £1.4bn funding package for pupils, less than 10 per cent of the amount he was said to have called for.