Boris Johnson news – live: Tory rebellion over foreign aid cuts, as school catch-up tsar quits over funding
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion over his plans to cut foreign aid.
A group of Tory rebels, led by former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, are pushing to ensure new legislation makes up the shortfall left by the cut to the UK‘s official development assistance.
The MPs, including former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and former Brexit secretary David Davis, tabled an amendment on Wednesday night that would force the government to return to the legally-binding target of spending 0.7 per cent of national income on foreign aid.
Meanwhile, the prime minister was dealt a major blow as as the schools’ coronavirus catch-up tsar quit his post in protest against a £1.4bn funding package for pupils, less than 10 per cent of the amount he was said to have called for.
Boris Johnson risks damaging Commons defeat amid Tory rebellion on overseas aid cuts
Boris Johnson faces a damaging Commons defeat over the government’s multi-billion pound cut to overseas aid, as a group of Conservative backbenchers launched a surprise rebellion.
A group of Tory rebels, led by former chief whip Andrew Mitchell, are pushing to ensure new legislation makes up the shortfall left by the cut to the UK‘s official development assistance.
The amendment signed by 18 MPs — including 14 Conservatives — boasts other senior figures such as former cabinet ministers David Davis and Jeremy Hunt, alongside the chair of the international development committee, Sarah Champion.
More on this from Political Correspondent Ashley Cowburn here.
