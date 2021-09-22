Boris Johnson told world leaders the the UN it was time for humanity to “grow up” (REUTERS)

Boris Johnson has told leaders at the UN the world is not “indestructible” and that the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow is “the turning point for humanity”.

The prime minister was addressing the General Assembly in the early hours on Thursday in the final act of his US visit, where he also discussed the Covid-19 pandemic and trade.

Mr Johnson said it was time for humanity to “grow up” and that we are currently doing “irreversible damage” to the planet. He conceded a rise in temperatures was inevitable but said we can hope to “restrain that growth”.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer released a 14,000-word essay as he prepares for a pivotal make-or-break party conference this weekend.

The missive unveils “10 key simple principles” that include to “put hard-working families first” and that “if you work hard and play by the rules, you should be rewarded fairly.”

However former shadow chancellor John McDonnell told The Independent the lengthy pamphlet was filled with “platitudes” and did not have any information on “what a Labour government would actually do.”