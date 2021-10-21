✕ Close Keir Starmer calls on government to ‘clean out cesspit’ of extremism online

A Zoom call between Boris Johnson and Jacinda Ardern sealed a UK-New Zealand (NZ) trade deal on Wednesday, with Downing Street signaling the so-called agreement-in-principle is a major step towards a full free trade agreement.

Despite the deal having limited immediate economic value due to NZ’s relatively small population, the government stressed the post-Brexit measure will make it “significantly” easier for British businesses to sell services to the Oceanic country.

It is thought the deal will offer similar provisions on areas like business travel to the Australia agreement. In return, the UK has given NZ greater market access to agricultural products such as lamb.

British farmers swiftly rejected it as a result, despite the deal dramatically lifting the tariff-free amount of lamb meat which can be sold to the UK. They say they feel shut out of the detailed engagement in trade policy they were initially promised.

In a tweet this morning, the PM promised the deal would help both countries “build back better from the pandemic”.

