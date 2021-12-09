✕ Close Sobbing Allegra Stratton resigns over No 10 party video

Tory backbenchers continue to mount pressure on Boris Johnson amid allegations of rule-breaking Downing Street Christmas parties last year while the nation was in lockdown.

The Prime Minister is facing anger from MPs after he hastily triggered a switch to his Plan B for coronavirus restrictions to tackle the omicron variant amid the party crisis that saw one of Mr Johnson’s top aides, Allegra Stratton, resign.

Conservative backbenchers openly questioned the government's “credibility” in being able to enforce the rules while so many believed Downing Street had breached them.

Conservative former chief whip Mark Harper added: “What I am really concerned about is that it is unquestionably the case that over the last few weeks the Government's credibility, whether it is on Paterson or on the Christmas parties, has taken a hit.”

It comes as the government is now facing accusations that ministers, aides and officials attended at least seven different parties while the nation was in lockdown last Christmas.

