Boris Johnson news – live: Tory deputy chief whip resigns over ‘groping’ claims
Conservative Party deputy chief whip Chris Pincher has resigned after allegations of groping two men while he was drunk.
In a resignation letter sent to prime minister Boris Johnson, he said he had “embarrassed himself and other people” by drinking too much at the party’s private members’ club.
According to reports, the alleged incident took place at the Carlton Club in London’s Piccadilly on Wednesday night.
The Tamworth MP said in his resignation letter: “Last night I drank far too much. I’ve embarrassed myself and other people which is the last thing I want to do and for that I apologise to you and to those concerned."
Following his resignation, Labour leader Angela Rayner slammed the Tories and claimed the members were “mired in sleaze”.
“The Conservative party is so mired in sleaze and scandal that it is totally unable to tackle the challenges facing the British people," the Labour leader said.
