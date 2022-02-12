Boris Johnson must answer a Metropolitan Police questionnaire over lockdown parties (PA )

Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10, Downing Street has confirmed.

The prime minister’s office said he had been given the legal form by the Metropolitan Police yesterday. A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM “will respond as required”.

It means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason for attending events held during Covid restrictions, or face a fine.

Meanwhile there is mounting pressure on the PM to resign after another senior Conservative weighed in on the Partygate scandal.

Ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said it would be difficult for Mr Johnson to stay on if the Met probe concludes he broke Covid rules and issues a fine.

“I think it would be very tough for anyone to remain after that,” he told the i newspaper.