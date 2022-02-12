Boris Johnson news – live: PM contacted by police over parties as Tory ex-leader piles on pressure to resign
No 10 said the prime minister ‘will respond as required’ to the police questionnaire
Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in No 10, Downing Street has confirmed.
The prime minister’s office said he had been given the legal form by the Metropolitan Police yesterday. A Downing Street spokesperson said the PM “will respond as required”.
It means Mr Johnson will have to provide a credible reason for attending events held during Covid restrictions, or face a fine.
Meanwhile there is mounting pressure on the PM to resign after another senior Conservative weighed in on the Partygate scandal.
Ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith said it would be difficult for Mr Johnson to stay on if the Met probe concludes he broke Covid rules and issues a fine.
“I think it would be very tough for anyone to remain after that,” he told the i newspaper.
Former minister: ‘This is a mess’
Former minister Tobias Ellwood - one of the Conservative MPs to have submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM - has said the Partygate scandal needs to be “resolved”.
He told the BBC: “The nation is looking at this. There’s a massive level of trust to be regained. We need to move forward, this is a mess.”
Fifteen Tory MPs have publicly called for Boris Johnson to go, while more are thought to have written privately to the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories calling for a no confidence vote.
More still are poised to do so if the prime minister is found to have broken his own coronavirus laws, or further damaging details emerge from the Sue Gray inquiry.
Boris Johnson is a ‘very weak prime minister’, says former cabinet minister
Sir Malcolm Rifkind has branded Boris Johnson a “very weak prime minister”, saying his problems at home are undermining the UK’s standing on the world stage.
The former cabinet minister told Times Radio: “You can’t avoid the fact that if our prime minister goes to Ukraine or makes a speech on what is happening, the question is how is that perceived in Moscow.
“And it’s perceived as the statements [of] someone who is at this moment in time a very weak prime minister, not entirely in control either of his own party or of his position as prime minister – and that is not helpful.”
He said that while Mr Johnson’s troubles are not preventing the British government “doing what it needs to do”, his authority overseas has been affected.
“It would be absurd to suggest otherwise,” he said.
Does Boris Johnson have a say in picking new Met boss?
Former Met commissioner Lord Blair is not the first person to say Boris Johnson should recuse himself from involvement in picking Cressida Dick’s successor at the Metropolitan Police.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey also called for the PM to publicly withdraw himself from the process following Dame Cressida’s resignation.
But would a Prime Minister ordinarily have a say in the search for a new boss at the Met?
That job usually falls to the Home Secretary and and the Mayor of London.
Boris Johnson ‘should recuse himself’ from picking Cressida Dick replacement
Boris Johnson should recuse himself from involvement in picking Cressida Dick’s successor at the Metropolitan Police while under investigation for possible Covid rule breaches, a previous leader of the force has said.
The beleaguered boss of the Met resigned from her job on Thursday after losing the backing of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Lord Blair, a former Met commissioner, told the BBC: “I think Boris Johnson should recuse himself from being involved.”
“But it’s an enormously important choice and presumably it will take some time,” he added. “By that stage presumably he will have filled in his questionnaire and the matter will be over.”
How many events will the PM be answering questions about?
The Metropolitan Police is investigating 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall over possible breaches of lockdown rules.
Downing Street would not say whether the PM will be answering questions about one or more events.
The Prime Minister is alleged to have been at up to six of them, including the “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown.
Mr Johnson allegedly attended another organised by his wife Carrie Johnson in the official Downing Street residence in November that year, during which Abba songs were reportedly heard on the night of Dominic Cumming’s departure as chief adviser.
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the Prime Minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required.”
Boris Johnson faces possible fine over party claims
After receiving a police questionnaire into lockdown parties, the prime minister now has seven days to adequately explain his attendance or face a fine for breaking his own Covid rules.
Scotland Yard said the questionnaires ask for an “account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event”.
The forms – which are being emailed to more than 50 people – have “formal legal status and must be answered truthfully”.
Duncan Smith warns PM against trying to cling to power if police find wrongdoing
Another senior Tory is pressuring Boris Johnson to resign if the Metropolitan Police conclude he broke Covid regulations.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith told the i newspaper the PM would find it difficult to hold onto his post if the force fine him.
The ex-Tory leader said: “I think it would be very tough for anyone to remain after that. If you’ve set the laws, and you break them and the police decide you have broken them… and then there’s the unredacted (Sue Gray) report – the two things will come together.”
PM ‘fears for the security of Europe’ as Foreign Office urges Brits to leave Ukraine
Boris Johnson told world leaders including US President Joe Biden that he fears for the security of Europe, according to Downing Street.
After a virtual call, a No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister told the group that he feared for the security of Europe in the current circumstances.
“He impressed the need for Nato allies to make it absolutely clear that there will be a heavy package of economic sanctions ready to go, should Russia make the devastating and destructive decision to invade Ukraine.
“The Prime Minister added that President Putin had to understand that there would be severe penalties that would be extremely damaging to Russia’s economy, and that Allies needed to continue with efforts to reinforce and support the Eastern frontiers of Nato.”
It comes as British nationals have been urged by the Foreign Office to leave Ukraine immediately “while commercial means are still available”.
Tory MP criticised for urging police to stop wasting resources probing suspected killing of white-tailed eagle
An MP has attracted criticism after he suggested police were wasting resources by investigating the killing of an eagle.
Chris Loder urged police to focus on county lines drug trafficking “rather than spend time and resources” investigating the death of a white-tailed eagle in the county in a tweet on Thursday evening.
A day earlier, the Tory MP for West Dorset had expressed support for a separate police probe into footage showing West Ham player Kurt Zouma kicking a cat.
Tom Batchelor reports.
