Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party

Boris Johnson news - live: Migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as donor warns of ‘Farage-style party’
Follow here for the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
A prominent Conservative Party donor has warned that ministers must do “far more” to tackle migrant crossings in the English Channel, claiming the issue is “going to destroy” the party.
As hundreds of people were thought to have made the treacherous journey on Saturday, the anonymous donor issued a warning over the potential emergence of a new “Farage-style party”as a result of the prime minister’s perceived inaction and “move to the centre”.
Meanwhile, the prospect of Mr Johnson facing a fresh investigation into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri is drawing closer after she reportedly agreed to hand over her diaries to the Greater London Authority.
Editorial: Johnson has only just noticed that our asylum system is a failure
With Boris Johnson ordering an urgent review into how to stem the rise in Channel crossings and Priti Patel branding the UK’s asylum system “dysfunctional”, an editorial by The Independent states:
All prime ministers are ill-prepared for some problems, but the current one seems particularly bad at anticipating things that should have been glaringly obvious. The problem of people arriving in the UK by small boats across the Channel has been visible for years, and especially since coronavirus struck 20 months ago.
It was then, with traffic through the Channel tunnel much reduced, that more people seeking unauthorised entry to the country switched to the riskier method of making the 21-mile crossing in small inflatable boats.
Boris Johnson, who had just seen off the threat of Nigel Farage in the 2019 election, should have been alerted to a new threat by the sudden appearance of videos of the Brexit Party leader on the beaches of Kent.
Mr Farage may not be good at winning Westminster elections, but he has a good instinct for public opinion. He saw the chance to exploit a highly visible flaw in Johnson's promise to "take back control" of immigration policy.
The number of arrivals was not at that time significant, but the legal problems of stopping them were already apparent. Ever since, the Home Office has seemed stuck in a loop of Priti Patel demanding that something be done while her officials explain patiently why it is not possible.
Editorial: Johnson has only just noticed that Priti Patel is not up to the job
Editorial: The problem of small boats crossing the Channel is not a new one – Conservative immigration policy has been failing for some time
No need for Plan B measures yet, Sajid Javid says
Asked whether we need to prepare for more restrictions in the UK before Christmas, Sajid Javid told Sky News: “As we all look forward to Christmas, it’s very sad to see cases surging in certain parts of Europe.
“Now we’ve always known that this virus loves the winter, it likes the cold darker days that winter brings and we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to protect ourselves against that. What’s made a real difference here in the UK is our booster programme.”
Probed on whether the government should be “dusting off” its plan B measures, the health secretary said: “We made a tough decision back in the start of the summer. Other countries didn’t follow our course ... As we look down towards winter we need to make sure that we remain cautious, we are not complacent in any way.
“I’ve mentioned the importance of the booster programme, but in terms of any other potential measures, we’ve said all along that we’ve got Plan A, and that’s where we firmly are at the moment. If we needed to take further measures with Plan B then we would do so, but we’re not at that point.”
Global health services may have ‘systemic racial bias’, Sajid Javid says
Sajid Javid is giving an interview on Sky News in which he has warned hat “there may actually be in health services across the world a systemic racial bias”.
“There’s lots of health disparities in our country, there are in many countries, but we saw that I think quite acutely during the Covid crisis,” the health secretary said.
Saying that a third of people admitted to intensive care units at the height of the pandemic were from a BAME background, Mr Javid added: “I asked my team to look at this in some detail, I wanted to understand what was going on, and one of the reasons they came back with was around pulse oximeters – a medical device that tells your oxygen level, crucial with Covid and combatting Covid.
“In many cases it was giving false readings, and what really got me was that this was already known, there were research papers already on this and no one did anything about it.
“I’m not saying this was deliberate by anyone, I think it’s just a systemic issue potentially with medical devices and it may go even further than that with medical textbooks, for example.”
My colleague Katy Clifton has more details on the health secretary’s review into the matter here:
Review to be launched into racial and gender bias in medical devices
Sajid Javid has vowed to ‘close the chasms that the pandemic has exposed’
UK ‘will have to safeguard our position in other ways’ in event of impasse with EU, Frost says
The UK will have to safeguard its position “in other ways” if it is not able to reach an agreement with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK’s Brexit negotiator has said.
Following months of warnings that the UK could unilaterally suspend parts of the current trade deal with the EU by triggering Article 16, Lord Frost had said there was “momentum” for his government to “secure a solution based on consensus” following a meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Lord Frost said: "The current problems with the protocol go to the heart of our territorial integrity, of what it means to be one country and one market. They will not just disappear.
“I still hope the EU can show the ambition needed to fix the problem by agreement. If they can't, of course we will have to safeguard our position in other ways.”
Jennifer Arcuri ‘agrees to hand over diary’ to investigators probing relationship with Boris Johnson
Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly agreed to hand over her diaries to the monitoring officer at the Greater London Authority (GLA), reigniting the prospect of an investigation into a potential criminal offence of misconduct in public office.
The diaries entries written by Ms Arcuri, who alleged earlier this year that she had a four-year romantic relationship with Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, are said to reveal that Mr Johnson overruled the advice of his staff in 2013 to attend an event promoting her tech venture Innotech and make her “happy”.
In an email sent to Emma Strain, monitoring officer at the GLA, shown to the Observer, Ms Arcuri wrote: “I am prepared to show you or your investigators copies of the relevant pages.
“However, I currently reside in the United States, so it would mean you or they [the Independent Office for Police Conduct] travelling here for that purpose. In that event, I would also be prepared to be interviewed, if that assists.”
Jennifer Arcuri ‘to hand over diary to investigators probing relationship with PM’
It could prompt a fresh probe into Boris Johnson’s links to the American businesswoman
Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party
My colleague Emily Atkinson has this report on our headline story this morning – Tory anger and misgivings over Boris Johnson’s government’s response to the increase in Channel crossings.
Adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast yesterday, with hundreds thought to have crossed despite official figures not yet having been confirmed.
Meanwhile, a prominent party donor told The Telegraph that ministers must do “far more” to tackle the issue, saying it “going to destroy us and there is going to be a Farage-style party”.
Speaking to the newspaper, the donor - who asked to remain anonymous - accused the prime minister of copying David Cameron's drift to the centre during the coalition, saying: “When you move to the centre, you open up a gap in your right flank and somebody comes in and sets up there. You can’t get a majority there.”
PM warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ party as hundreds more cross Channel
It is thought at least 10 migrants have died in the last few weeks while trying to make the dangerous crossing
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics. You can follow along here for rolling updates.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies