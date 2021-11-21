Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party

✕ Close Trade secretary denies Priti Patel is 'failing' to sort out migrant crisis

A prominent Conservative Party donor has warned that ministers must do “far more” to tackle migrant crossings in the English Channel, claiming the issue is “going to destroy” the party.

As hundreds of people were thought to have made the treacherous journey on Saturday, the anonymous donor issued a warning over the potential emergence of a new “Farage-style party”as a result of the prime minister’s perceived inaction and “move to the centre”.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Mr Johnson facing a fresh investigation into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri is drawing closer after she reportedly agreed to hand over her diaries to the Greater London Authority.