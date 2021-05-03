✕ Close Boris Johnson must resign if he broke ministerial code, Scottish Tory leader says

The Scottish National Party (SNP) is on course to seize a slim majority in this week’s crucial Holyrood elections as Nicola Sturgeon claims she alone can offer “serious leadership” for Scotland.

A majority victory for the SNP would present a political nightmare for Boris Johnson by putting the issue of Scottish independence firmly back at the forefront of British politics.

Ms Sturgeon said on Sunday that her opponents were “vying for second place [and] openly saying they have got no plan for government”.

It came after the leader of the Scottish Tories admitted that Mr Johnson should resign if he broke the ministerial code over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.

“I think people expect the highest standards of those in the highest office of the land, and that’s why I think people are looking at the investigations that are currently ongoing and waiting for the answers,” Douglas Ross told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.