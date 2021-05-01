✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer has claimed the Conservative Party are “hopelessly distracted by sleaze and scandal” ahead of the final weekend of campaigning for local elections across the UK.

The leader of the opposition’s comments come after a string of scandals implicating the Tories - including concerns around the lobbying activities of former prime minister David Cameron, and allegations that flat renovations undertaken by Boris Johnson were paid for with a loan from the Conservative Party.

Writing in the Northern Echo, Sir Keir said: ““The Prime Minister may not know the value of the pound in his pocket, but we know you do. The least people should be able to expect from their government is that taxpayers’ money is spent wisely.”

Conservative Party staff have been told they have one week to hand over all communication related to renovations of the PM’s flat in 11 Downing Street or face criminal consequences, according to reports.

The Times and The Sun reported all Conservative Party staff received an email from human resources about the Electoral Commission’s inquiry into how the redecoration work was funded, which told them: “You are put on notice that this is a criminal investigation.”

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon has slammed a “Brexit betrayal of fishing” after talks collapse over access to Norwegian seas, sparking anger.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also said fishing communities had been “betrayed by the prime minister” after the talks broke down earlier this week.

The failure to reach a deal means fish and chip shops will be selling Arctic cod imported from Norway rather than landed in Britain, UK Fisheries said.