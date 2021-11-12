✕ Close Related video: MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Tory minister says

Government ministers are among a group of MPs to have claimed hundreds of thousands of pounds to cover rent payments while at the same time letting out properties they own.

Fifteen Conservatives and two Labour MPs have put their housing costs on expenses while earning more than £10,000 a year each renting out their own properties in recent years, The Independent exclusively revealed.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general at the centre of a row over MPs’ second jobs, was claiming £1,900 a month for his taxpayer-funded flat while claiming a rental income from a home elsewhere in London.

Meanwhile, polling showed Labour has climbed above the Tories, suggesting the ongoing sleaze row is beginning to have an impact on Boris Johnson’s fortunes.

The survey, conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, found 38 per cent of respondents would back Labour in a general election, while 36 per cent would vote Tory.