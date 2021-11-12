Liveupdated1636706610

Boris Johnson news – live: MPs claim £1.3m in rent while letting homes as sleaze row puts Labour ahead in poll

Tom Batchelor
Friday 12 November 2021 08:43
Government ministers are among a group of MPs to have claimed hundreds of thousands of pounds to cover rent payments while at the same time letting out properties they own.

Fifteen Conservatives and two Labour MPs have put their housing costs on expenses while earning more than £10,000 a year each renting out their own properties in recent years, The Independent exclusively revealed.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general at the centre of a row over MPs’ second jobs, was claiming £1,900 a month for his taxpayer-funded flat while claiming a rental income from a home elsewhere in London.

Meanwhile, polling showed Labour has climbed above the Tories, suggesting the ongoing sleaze row is beginning to have an impact on Boris Johnson’s fortunes.

The survey, conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, found 38 per cent of respondents would back Labour in a general election, while 36 per cent would vote Tory.

EU to tell Frost talks doomed unless he drops European court demand

EU chief negotiator Maros Sefcovic is expected to urge his UK counterpart Lord David Frost to drop an “unattainable” demand to remove the role of the European court in disputes over Northern Ireland.

The latest round of talks between the two sides to rehash post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland are due to begin in London on Friday.

There is growing speculation that the UK is poised to use a get-out clause in the coming weeks by triggering Article 16 to suspend arrangements agreed in the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Here is the story:

EU to tell Frost Brexit talks doomed unless he drops court demand

Talks aimed at avoiding a trade war take place in ‘gloomy atmosphere’

Labour ahead of Tories in new poll

New polling shows Labour have leapfrogged the Tories amid the fallout from the second jobs row.

The survey, conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, put Keir Starmer’s party on 38 per cent versus 36 per cent for the government. The Lib Dems were unchanged on 10 per cent, as were the Greens on 6 per cent.

The poll was carried out on 10 November, when sleaze allegations were swirling around Westminster.

MPs claim £1.3m in rent from taxpayer while letting own homes

Five ministers in Boris Johnson’s government are among a group of MPs who have claimed more than £1m from the taxpayer to cover their rent payments, while letting properties that they own in London.

Some 17 landlord MPs – 15 Conservatives and two Labour – have put their housing costs on expenses while earning more than £10,000 a year each renting out their own properties in recent years.

An investigation by The Independent shows five current ministers have also claimed for rent while letting out homes in the capital, including international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, defence secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly, prisons minister Victoria Atkins and junior Treasury minister John Glen.

Here is the story:

17 MPs claim £1.3m in rent from taxpayer – while letting their own homes

Exclusive: Five ministers have put rent on expenses while collecting on homes they own in London

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the ongoing sleaze allegations in Westminster.

