Geoffrey Cox news – live: MPs ‘earned millions from second jobs’ as Johnson insists UK ‘not remotely corrupt’
Latest updates as they happen
Related video: Geoffrey Cox accused of working second job from Commons office
Tory MPs have been accused of raking in more than £1m in consultancy fees as pressure builds on Boris Johnson over Westminster “sleaze”, with the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox at the centre of the row over his work for the British Virgin Islands.
Labour published an analysis overnight showing Conservative MPs received more than £1.7m in consultancy fees since the start of the year, with one in seven taking money from outside interests. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said it showed there was “something rotten” at the heart of the Tory Party.
The prime minister has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country”. His remarks on Wednesday followed the decision last week to order his MPs to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee – a move that provoked outrage at Westminster.
Geoffrey Cox ‘earned £6m from second job since entering parliament'
Sir Geoffrey Cox has raked in at least £6m from his second job since becoming an MP in 2005, according to a Guardian report.
It comes as the former attorney general has been referred to the Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone by Labour after video emerged of him apparently taking part in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his office in Westminster.
The QC, in a statement issued on his website, defended his decision to work with the British Virgin Islands, offering legal advice that could earn him more than £1m this year on top of his £81,900 MP salary, and said he would co-operate with any investigation into his conduct.
The MP of 16 years said he had been given permission by Chief Whip Mark Spencer to utilise proxy voting rules brought in during the Covid-19 lockdown to allow him to continue voting in the Commons while working out in the Caribbean earlier this year.
Minister refuses to defend Geoffrey Cox
A government minister has refused to defend Sir Geoffrey Cox for voting by proxy from the British Virgin Islands and said the standards row had been “regrettable”.
Business minister Paul Scully, asked on Sky News about former attorney general Sir Geoffrey voting by proxy in the Commons while carrying out a second job in the Caribbean earlier this year, said: “I’m not going to defend Geoffrey or say anything - that’s up to Geoffrey, it is between him and his voters.”
Asked whether he could see that the “optics were not good” in relation to the second jobs debate, Mr Scully replied: “Absolutely, I can see how it looks.
“It is really regrettable that we’ve got to this situation.”
Pressed on what was regrettable about the situation, he added: “That we’ve got in a position that, first of all, last week we allowed the situation for one individual (Owen Paterson) to be conflated with the standards procedures, which do need looking at, they do need an appeals process, but in order to do that we need a cross-party consensus.
“Then, as I say, for a number of other issues to be conflated which we need to tackle, but we need to tackle in a level-headed way and certainly not to get into a party political bun fight.”
‘Right that MPs are able to have second jobs,’ says minister
Business Minister Paul Scully has said MPs should be able to have second jobs but “paid advocacy and the like ... needs to be absolutely stamped out”.
He told LBC Radio it was “right that MPs are able to have second jobs but it is what the second jobs are that is really key, because you get lots of examples where lawyers still practise and they can bring that experience back to the legislation we are bringing forward and they are scrutinising.
“You have people in public service that are still practising as nurses, dentists and doctors, you have people in business which allows them to bring a business acumen and experience to bear in economic situations.
“But wrongdoing - paid advocacy and the like - needs to be absolutely stamped out.”
Tory MPs raking in large sums from outside work
Tory MPs are raking in hundreds of thousands of pounds in consultancy fees, Labour has said, after the opposition party published new analysis showing Conservatives received more than £1.7 million in consultancy fees since the start of the year.
One in seven Tory MPs are taking money from outside interests, the report said.
Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said that Labour’s analysis showed 50 Tory backbenchers and former ministers had been paid by management or consultancy firms.
There is no suggestion that any of the MPs concerned broke any parliamentary rules in doing so.
Former cabinet minister Sir John Redwood, the MP for Wokingham, was said to have earned the most in fees, at £194,810.
This was followed by Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell (£115,833), Wyre Forest MP Mark Garnier (£82,500), Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond (£81,666) and North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller (£79,899).
The analysis does not include income from other outside work but calculates that in total £1,712,357 has been paid to Conservative MPs in consultancy fees.
Boris Johnson insists Britain ‘not remotely corrupt country’
Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country” amid continuing fallout over the conduct of some MPs, scrutiny over politicians’ second jobs and concerns over sleaze in politics.
The prime minister’s remarks on Wednesday followed the decision last week to order his MPs to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee – a move that provoked outrage at Westminster.
Despite accusations of “corruption” and the Conservatives dipping in the opinion polls, Mr Johnson twice declined to apologise for his role in the politically toxic row when tackled on the issue at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Here is the story:
Boris Johnson insists Britain ‘not remotely corrupt country’ amid ongoing sleaze row
‘Nor do I believe that our institutions are corrupt,’ PM says
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the ongoing Westminster sleaze row.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies