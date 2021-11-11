✕ Close Related video: Geoffrey Cox accused of working second job from Commons office

Tory MPs have been accused of raking in more than £1m in consultancy fees as pressure builds on Boris Johnson over Westminster “sleaze”, with the former attorney general Sir Geoffrey Cox at the centre of the row over his work for the British Virgin Islands.

Labour published an analysis overnight showing Conservative MPs received more than £1.7m in consultancy fees since the start of the year, with one in seven taking money from outside interests. Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chairwoman, said it showed there was “something rotten” at the heart of the Tory Party.

The prime minister has insisted that Britain is not “remotely a corrupt country”. His remarks on Wednesday followed the decision last week to order his MPs to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules by creating a Tory-dominated committee – a move that provoked outrage at Westminster.