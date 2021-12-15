✕ Close Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite major rebellion from Tory MPs

Boris Johnson has been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.

The prime minister was forced to rely on the votes of Labour MPs to win Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes at nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which come into effect in England on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged Number 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”.

The Daily Mirror reported the quiz on 15 December – which the prime minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.