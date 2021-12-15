Liveupdated1639557309

Boris Johnson news - live: PM warned of leadership challenge and No 10 staff told ‘go out the back’ after quiz

Chiara Giordano
Wednesday 15 December 2021 08:35
Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite major rebellion from Tory MPs

Boris Johnson has been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the new year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.

The prime minister was forced to rely on the votes of Labour MPs to win Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes at nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which come into effect in England on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, it has been alleged Number 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”.

The Daily Mirror reported the quiz on 15 December – which the prime minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.

1639557309

Government accused of ‘looking the other way’ as inflation continues to rise

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose from 4.2 per cent in October to 5.1 per cent in November - the highest since September 2011 and a bigger leap than feared.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Pat McFadden, said: "These figures are a stark illustration of the cost of living crisis facing families this Christmas.

"From the energy price cap going up, soaring food costs and fuel prices hitting another record high - the list of price crunches as inflation continues to rise goes on and on.

"Instead of taking action, the government are looking the other way, blaming 'global problems' while they trap us in a high-tax, low-growth cycle."

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 08:35
1639556745

Grant Shapps denies PM’s authority undermined by Tory revolt

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has denied Boris Johnson's authority has been undermined by the Tory revolt over Covid passes.

Mr Shapps told LBC: "In terms of his authority, I saw prime minister on Sunday night asking the country to get the booster jab and yesterday walked past huge queues around the block of people responding to the prime minister's plea.

"Having been the person to get this country first of all jabbed ahead of every other major economy and now booster jabbed ahead of every other country, comes down personally to the authority of the prime minister."

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 08:25
1639555809

Parliament will be recalled over Christmas if further Covid restrictions needed, Shapps says

Parliament will be recalled if there there is a need for any further Covid restrictions over the festive holidays, Grant Shapps has confirmed.

The transport secretary told BBC Breakfast, however, that he hoped the “plan B” measures, which MPs approved last night, will “see us through to the New Year”.

Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more on this breaking story:

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 08:10
1639555541

No 10 staff told to ‘go out the back’ after Downing Street quiz, report claims

No 10 staff who stayed in Downing Street to take part in a Christmas quiz were told to “go out the back”, it has been alleged.

The Daily Mirror reported that the quiz on 15 December – which the prime minister helped to host – had been held virtually, but with many taking part from the office.

PA reports:

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 08:05
1639554832

Boris Johnson warned leadership challenge ‘on cards’ after massive Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson has been warned a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the New Year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.

The prime minister was forced to rely on the votes of Labour MPs to win Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes at nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which comes into effect in England today.

Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and political correspondent Ashley Cowburn have the full story:

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 07:53
1639554745

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you the latest updates from Westminster and beyond.

Chiara Giordano15 December 2021 07:52

