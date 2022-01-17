✕ Close Everything you need to know about the Downing Street party inquiry

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed by Sue Gray as part of the investigation into a number of parties at Downing Street, as of a further Covid-rule breaking gathering emerged last night.

Mr Johnson is understood to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray as she prepares to publish her report in coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, reported the Daily Telegraph.

The revelations of multiple alleged breaches of the rules has left Mr Johnson’s premiership under severe pressure and led to mounting discomfort from backbench Tory MPs.

The new week has not started any better for the beleaguered prime minister as according to reports in the Mirror Mr Johnson is said to have attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.

In a bid to survive the scandal, reports have suggested Mr Johnson could overhaul his top team and announce a raft of policy announcements, including putting the military in charge of preventing small boats from crossing the Channel.