Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ in party probe as new allegation emerges
Report claims PM gave speech at aide’s leaving party as scandal continues to grow
Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed by Sue Gray as part of the investigation into a number of parties at Downing Street, as of a further Covid-rule breaking gathering emerged last night.
Mr Johnson is understood to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray as she prepares to publish her report in coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, reported the Daily Telegraph.
The revelations of multiple alleged breaches of the rules has left Mr Johnson’s premiership under severe pressure and led to mounting discomfort from backbench Tory MPs.
The new week has not started any better for the beleaguered prime minister as according to reports in the Mirror Mr Johnson is said to have attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.
In a bid to survive the scandal, reports have suggested Mr Johnson could overhaul his top team and announce a raft of policy announcements, including putting the military in charge of preventing small boats from crossing the Channel.
Boris Johnson’s job is safe, says Zahawi
Nadhim Zahawi said today that Boris Johnson is safe in his job and that the prime minister is “human” and we “all make mistakes”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the Education Secretary said - after being asked three times - that the Prime Minister will stay in his position.
He said: “Yes, he is, because he’s human and we make mistakes.
“And, actually, he came to the despatch box and apologised and said he will absolutely submit himself to Parliament, because that’s our parliamentary democracy.”
Boris Johnson faces ‘burning deadline’ to keep energy bills down as prices set to soar
Boris Johnson’s government faces a “burning deadline” in the next three weeks to decide how to offset a massive rise in household energy bills, the head of an energy company has said.
Bills could go up by more than 50 per cent for millions of customers, a rise that could cost average households around £700 per year, writes Laurie Churchman.
“To some extent their burning deadline is the day that the new level of the price cap gets announced… because that’s when you would think that it becomes obvious they are going up,” said Good Energy boss Nigel Pocklington. Ofgem will announce the new price cap level in February.
Nadhim Zahawi: PM is focused on the big issues
Nadhim Zahawi said today that Boris Johnson “is focused on dealing with the big issues”.
The Education Secretary told Times Radio: “If you think again about the big calls, whether it’s Brexit, the vaccine programme which the Prime Minister very much focused on and I led the deployment, and of course the call on Omicron pre-Christmas... on the big decisions, he’s made the right call.
“Of course, we’re all human, we make mistakes. And when he made a mistake, he came to Parliament and apologised for it.”
Mr Zahawi said he would have acted differently and told staff to “get back to your desk” if he had discovered a party.
Boris Johnson ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ for partygate investigation
Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into allegations of parties at Downing Street.
The prime minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.
According to the Institute for Government (IoG), Ms Gray‘s final document is “set to be a largely factual account about parties that were held in Downing Street”.
Previous reports have suggested the inquiry was expected to find no evidence of criminality but that the investigation could censure Mr Johnson for a lack of judgment and criticise the culture in Downing Street.
Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020
Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.
The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.
According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.
Lamiat Sabin has the details.
Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020
Partygate scandal deepens with yet another claim of Downing Street gathering
