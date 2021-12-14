Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces biggest ever revolt as No 10 staff told not to destroy party evidence
Boris Johnson is facing the largest rebellion of his premiership as over 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whip and vote against the government’s new Plan B measures to slow the spread of the omicron variant.
It is also reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.
The measures - including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues - are expected to pass the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.
It comes as Downing Street staff were warned not to “destroy any relevant information” regarding alleged Christmas parties that took place last year.
In an email seen by ITV News, staff were warned that any evidence of a criminal offence will be passed to the police, pausing the internal investigation at that stage. Additionally, staff were told that they could be summoned within days to give evidence in the investigation.
Dominic Raab admits blunder after wrongly claiming 250 in hospital with omicron
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab sparked confusion over the number of Britons suffering serious with illness from the omicron variant after he wrongly stated that the hospitalisations had shot up to 250.
The cabinet minister initially told Sky News on Tuesday morning that the number of people now in hospital with the new Covid variant was 250. “Last I saw it was in the low hundreds – 250 the last time I looked.”
However, Mr Raab then revised his figure down from 250 to nine when he appeared on BBC Breakfast.
Mr Raab’s blunder was addressed on Good Morning Britain where host Adil Ray asked for clarification on the number of omicron hospitalisations.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the full story below:
Dominic Raab admits he got number of omicron patients in hospital wrong
‘I misheard one of the questions’, admits deputy PM after error over figures
Boris Johnson’s Plan B is ‘poorly drafted legislation,’ Tory MP says
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood criticised his own government saying it is “too slow in its decision making” and “we need to get better at handling this, we cannot have this stop-start approach to dealing with this pandemic.”
Mr Ellwood is among the likely Tory rebels when MPs vote on Plan B restrictions today calling vaccine passports for large events “illogical.”
Exclusive: North Shropshire by-election in safe Tory seat on ‘knife edge’, Liberal Democrat leader claims
A crucial by-election in an ultra-safe Conservative constituency is on a “knife edge”, according to the Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who claimed traditional Tory voters feel they have been “taken for granted”.
Just three days before voters head to the polls in North Shropshire, Sir Ed appeared optimistic about his party’s prospects – despite coming third with just 10 per cent of the vote share in 2019 – and said there was a “really good chance of winning” if Labour and Green supporters voted tactically.
After the Liberal Democrats’ previous surprise victory against the Conservatives in the Chesham and Amersham by-election earlier this year, he told The Independent: “We’ve had some good by-election victories over the years – this would be off the scale.”
Our political correspondent, Ashley Cowburn, has the full story below:
By-election in safe Tory seat on ‘knife edge’, Liberal Democrat leader claims
‘We’ve had some good by-election victories over the years, but this would be off the scale,’ Ed Davey tellsThe Independent
Dominic Raab says Tory plan B fears ‘overstated’ as he takes on rebels MPs ahead of Commons vote
Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has urged Conservative rebels to back the government’s plan B restrictions, arguing that Covid certification is not a “big step or a slippery slope”.
Boris Johnson is facing the biggest Commons revolt of his premiership on Tuesday as MPs prepare to vote on Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.
At least 70 Tories are expected to rebel and vote against the government later today, with backbencher Marcus Fysh comparing the health pass for nightclubs and large events to Nazi Germany.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the full story below:
Dominic Raab says Tory plan B fears ‘overstated’ as he takes on rebels
Covid passes ‘not a slippery slope’, deputy PM insists – as at least 70 Tories prepare to rebel
Comparing Covid passes to Nazi Germany ‘crass,’ Raab says
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has criticised Tory MP Marcus Fysh's comparison of coronavirus health passes to Nazi atrocities as “crass.”
Mr Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t like that kind of language and I don’t think it’s appropriate.”
He said he wants “to play the issue not the individuals”, but added: “Actually, I don’t think comparing what we are trying to achieve to an authoritarian or Nazi regime is quite right. I think a lot of people find that crass.”
Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened
Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.
It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.
But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on votes from Labour MPs in order to get the measure through the Commons on Tuesday.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock and political correspondent Ashley Cowburn have the full story below:
Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over Covid ‘plan B’ measures
Sajid Javid also says Covid pass rules will be tightened in new year to require two jabs and a booster
Human Rights Act overhaul to make it easier to deport asylum seekers who commit offences
A controversial overhaul of the Human Rights Act will make it easier to deport asylum seekers who claim the right to a family life to stay in the UK.
Offenders are expected to lose the ability to mount the defence if they are convicted of any “imprisonable” crime or any “terror-related activity”, under the long-awaited shake-up.
Dominic Raab, the justice secretary – who has described the current protections as “nonsense” – is determined to restrict the ability of judges to make decisions on a case-by-case basis.
Our deputy political editor, Rob Merrick, has the full story below:
Human Rights Act overhaul to make it easier to deport asylum seekers
Dominic Raab set to remove ‘right to family life’ defence for any ‘imprisonable’ offence
No 10 staff ‘warned against destroying relevant information’ over alleged Christmas parties
Downing Street staff have been told not to “destroy any relevant information” as an investigation into illegal Christmas parties allegedly held at No 10 begins.
As part of the internal investigation being handled by cabinet secretary Simon Case, Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, has written to Downing Street staff telling them to cooperate with the inquiry, ITV News reported.
Our reporter, Rory Sullivan, has the full story below:
No 10 staff ‘warned not to destroy relevant information over Christmas parties’
Police will be informed of any potential criminal offences, says PM’s principal private secretary
