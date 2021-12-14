✕ Close Raab refuses to rule out tougher Covid measures before Christmas-.mp4

Boris Johnson is facing the largest rebellion of his premiership as over 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whip and vote against the government’s new Plan B measures to slow the spread of the omicron variant.

It is also reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.

The measures - including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues - are expected to pass the Commons with the support of Labour, who back tighter controls.

It comes as Downing Street staff were warned not to “destroy any relevant information” regarding alleged Christmas parties that took place last year.

In an email seen by ITV News, staff were warned that any evidence of a criminal offence will be passed to the police, pausing the internal investigation at that stage. Additionally, staff were told that they could be summoned within days to give evidence in the investigation.