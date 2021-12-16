Rishi Sunak has been criticised for not announcing a new package of support amid the latest Covid guidance (PA)

Rishi Sunak has been accused of going “missing in action” by a trade union as businesses call for more support, according to a report, as voters in North Shropshire head to the polls.

The Treasury said the chancellor was on a work trip in California as industry leaders criticised the chancellor for not announcing a new package of support while the public are told to cut back on socialising.

Meanwhile, a by-election is kicking off in North Shropshire - with the Liberal Democrats claiming last night it was a “coin toss” between them and the Conservatives.

The contest was triggered by the resignation of Owen Paterson - who had held the seat since 1997 - following a scandal over his second second.