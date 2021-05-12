✕ Close Far left to blame for Labour defeats, suggests Tony Blair

Boris Johnson has come under fire for failing to set out a detailed plan to reform social care in yesterday’s “thin” Queen’s speech.

Despite vowing to “fix the crisis once and for all” on the steps of Downing Street in 2019, the prime minister dedicated just nine words to resolving social care funding issues in his government’s priorities for the months ahead.

Charities said it was “questionable as to how much longer the sector can be expected to limp on” in the absence of a bill to put its funding on a secure footing.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said the failure to act on social care amid the Covid-19 pandemic was “nothing short of an insult to the whole nation”.

Elsewhere, former prime minister Tony Blair has launched a scathing attack on Labour’s “woke left” following the party’s disastrous defeat in last Thursday’s Hartlepool by-election.

Writing in the NewStatesman, Mr Blair said that Labour’s cultural message is being defined by that section of the party, whose ideology he said the majority of the public finds “alien and extreme.”