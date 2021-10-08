Boris Johnson news – live: Tories ‘turning on poorest’ with UC cut as schools hit by supply chain crisis
Keir Starmer has accused the government of alienating “the poorest” people in Britain, saying the decision to go ahead with cutting Universal Credit marked an end to the care people showed each each other during the pandemic.
The Labour leader said Boris Johnson’s government was “effectively turning on the poorest in our society” by choosing to end the £20-a-week uplift awarded to millions of people when Covid hit and effected jobs and livelihoods.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said families “desperately need that uplift ... to make ends meet”. Pointing to the fact the cut – which came into effect on Wednesday – came “at the worst possible time because prices are going up”, he added: “This is going to drive families and children into poverty and for the government to [go ahead with it] is just so wrong.”
Meanwhile, ministers have been accused of “failing” schools after a leaked email showed ISS, one of the UK’s largest canteen suppliers, had written to school catering staff advising them to “top up on long life, dried, tinned and frozen products” due to food availability being impacted by a shortage of HGV drivers.
Funding gap between state and private schools widens – report
Some more education news now. The average private school fees are 90 per cent higher than spending per state school pupil, according to a new report that found the difference in funding had widened further.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found the gap between private and state school spending has doubled in just over a decade, with an education union saying it “does stick in the throat” to see the gap widen “to such a huge extent”.
Private school fees were on average £13,600 for the last academic year, Zoe Tidman reports, whereas the total spending on state schools per student was £7,100 for the same year.
Ofgem warns energy price cap will rise – but not until April
Energy regulator Ofgem has warned there will be a “significant rise” in the price cap which it sets to help control the cost of gas and electricity in the UK.
CEO Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:
“We can’t predict everything, and the wholesale market, as we’ve seen, has gone up and down extremely quickly so we can’t predict fully what that will be.
“But, looking at the costs that are in the system, we are expecting a significant rise in April.”
Mr Brearley did, however, warn that the current price cap will likely remain until April.
“We have no plans to raise the price cap before April.”
WWF urges govt to make companies publish detailed net zero plans
Sky News reports the following:
Rashford goes after Tories for making families choose between ‘food or warmth’
Marcus Rashford has said it is not the right moment to end the Universal Credit uplift “when families aren’t in a stable situation”, before criticising the Tories for failing to contact him during their annual conference which was held in in his home city.
Speaking one day after being awarded an honorary degree from the University of Manchester, the England and Man United footballer told BBC Breakfast: “It makes no sense doing the work that we’ve done in the past only to stop doing it in possibly one of the most vital stages, which we don’t know, because the situation of the pandemic, with Covid, could change at any moment as we’ve experienced when Covid first came on the scene.”
Asked if he understood why there might be objections to making the £20 Universal Credit uplift permanent due to the overall cost involved, Mr Rashford said some people are having to decide whether to eat or be warm.
“You know, people in households are having to decide - it reminds me of my situation when I was younger, to be fair - you’ve got to decide between are you going to eat or are you going to be warm in the house?” he said, adding: “And these are decisions that you don’t want people to go through, never mind children, and you know there’s other stuff, there’s the price of fuel and electricity.
The footballer also said he had not heard anything from contacts in the government, despite the Tory party conference being held in his home city Manchester recently.
Watch: UK relaxes quarantine rule for fully vaccinated Indians
Shapps claims 3,500 drivers applied for HGV licences in past week
Potentially some good news for supply chain issues. Grant Shapps said this morning around 3,500 people have applied for provisional HGV licences in the past week alone.
The transport secretary also rejected a suggestion there is a backlog of some 54,000 HGV licences to be processed.
He told Sky News:
“Let me just actually nail this entirely for you. There are not 54,000 people waiting for licences.
“There’s 3,500 people who have, very recently, within the last week, applied for provisional HGV licences.
“All of the rest - 52-odd thousand - are people who have put in for renewals and perhaps address changes. The rules are very clear, you don’t stop driving for those reasons.”
‘Not for me’ to object to takeover of Newcastle FC – Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer has said it is not for him to object to Saudi Arabia’s takeover of Newcastle United, arguing that the deal should be a matter for an independent regulator.
The Labour leader said fans were “glad to see the back of Mike Ashley” after the oil-rich country’s sovereign wealth fund headed a £300m takeover deal for the football club, writes our policy correspondent Jon Stone.
Asked about whether the deal should go ahead amid concerns about human rights, Sir Keir said he was “concerned” but would not say he thought it should be blocked.
Shapps responds to Marcus Rashford criticism of UC cut
Some lines from Grant Shapps now, who is doing the media rounds this morning.
The transport secretary praised Marcus Rashford as a “fantastic advocate” after the footballer said the Conservative conference in Manchester would have been a good time for the party to reach out to him.
“I know the prime minister has spoken to him, I think I’m right in saying more than once, as well, in the past,” Mr Shapps said, before going on to defend the Tories’ decision to revoke the £20-a-week uplift to Universal Credit.
Stressing the government had done “everything it can” to help people who struggled throughout the pandemic, he told BBC Breakfast:
“Governments have to make decisions, and I know that for example with Universal Credit it made the decision proactively without any prompting to add in the £20 a week to give people additional support during coronavirus.
“It was for a limited period for coronavirus. Coronavirus has come to an end.”
France increases pressure on UK over post-Brexit fishing rights
Pierre Karleskind, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Fisheries, warns a bilateral cooperation between the EU and Britain could be at risk as tensions brew:
‘Secret’ PPE contract handed to Tory donor now worth £11m
Following my last post, Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to end “secrecy” after it emerged that a Covid contract handed to a Conservative Party donor’s firm is still under wraps after 18 months.
Clipper Logistics – whose boss has donated £730,000 to the Tories – secured a deal to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE) last year without facing any rival bids.
Government figures show the deal for the firm’s services was renewed at £650,000 a month – which means the contract has cost the taxpayer an estimated £11m, reports Adam Forrest.
