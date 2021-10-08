✕ Close Keir Starmer accuses Tories of ‘turning on the poorest’ over Universal Credit cut

Keir Starmer has accused the government of alienating “the poorest” people in Britain, saying the decision to go ahead with cutting Universal Credit marked an end to the care people showed each each other during the pandemic.

The Labour leader said Boris Johnson’s government was “effectively turning on the poorest in our society” by choosing to end the £20-a-week uplift awarded to millions of people when Covid hit and effected jobs and livelihoods.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Sir Keir said families “desperately need that uplift ... to make ends meet”. Pointing to the fact the cut – which came into effect on Wednesday – came “at the worst possible time because prices are going up”, he added: “This is going to drive families and children into poverty and for the government to [go ahead with it] is just so wrong.”

Meanwhile, ministers have been accused of “failing” schools after a leaked email showed ISS, one of the UK’s largest canteen suppliers, had written to school catering staff advising them to “top up on long life, dried, tinned and frozen products” due to food availability being impacted by a shortage of HGV drivers.

