Brexit news – live: EU fishing rows ‘threaten finance deal’ as ‘political stability at risk’ in NI
Post-Brexit wrangling over fishing rights is threatening the UK’s ability to strike a financial services deal, the Liberal Democrats have warned Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator.
In a letter shared with The Independent, the Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine warned Lord David Frost that thousands of jobs were at risk if an agreement on “equivalence” is held up by the row over access to fishing waters around Jersey, after a French government source threatened Paris will block a deal until the row is resolved.
Meanwhile, Lord Frost’s focus was on Northern Ireland, where he warned “political stability is at risk” – for which he appeared to blame the EU’s “purist” approach to maintaining the customs border in the Irish Sea created by Mr Johnson’s deal, suggesting slow progress in talks to save the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Issuing what appeared to be a threat to walk away from key elements of the Protocol unless Brussels relents control over the integrity of its single market, Lord Frost – who faces MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee on Monday – said: “If the Protocol operates so as to damage the political, social, or economic fabric of life in Northern Ireland, then that situation cannot be sustained for long.”
While a warning from the Lib Dems that the UK’s financial services sector is facing peril landed on his desk, Boris Johnson’s Brexit minister was busy issuing a veiled threat that the UK could walk away from key elements of its Northern Ireland border agreement with the EU unless Brussels gives ground in talks.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, David Frost admitted that Mr Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal – which he negotiated – has disrupted deliveries of goods to Northern Ireland from mainland Britain and put political stability in the province “at risk” and acknowledged that Downing Street failed to anticipate the additional paperwork and checks which have transpired.
Despite the EU making clear throughout negotiations that maintaining the integrity of the single market was a red line for Brussels, Lord Frost accused the 27-nation bloc of taking an unnecessarily “purist” approach to maintaining the customs border in the Irish Sea created by the deal.
In a letter to Lord David Frost, the party’s Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine warned the sector is “being treated as a political football”, with the lack of a financial services deal posing “a genuine threat to our recovery”.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the full story here:
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics. You can follow here to keep up to date with all the latest developments.
