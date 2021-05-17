✕ Close Today's daily politics briefing

Post-Brexit wrangling over fishing rights is threatening the UK’s ability to strike a financial services deal, the Liberal Democrats have warned Boris Johnson’s chief negotiator.

In a letter shared with The Independent, the Lib Dem Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine warned Lord David Frost that thousands of jobs were at risk if an agreement on “equivalence” is held up by the row over access to fishing waters around Jersey, after a French government source threatened Paris will block a deal until the row is resolved.

Meanwhile, Lord Frost’s focus was on Northern Ireland, where he warned “political stability is at risk” – for which he appeared to blame the EU’s “purist” approach to maintaining the customs border in the Irish Sea created by Mr Johnson’s deal, suggesting slow progress in talks to save the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Issuing what appeared to be a threat to walk away from key elements of the Protocol unless Brussels relents control over the integrity of its single market, Lord Frost – who faces MPs on the European Scrutiny Committee on Monday – said: “If the Protocol operates so as to damage the political, social, or economic fabric of life in Northern Ireland, then that situation cannot be sustained for long.”

