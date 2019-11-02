Boris Johnson news – live: Government accused of ‘whopping untruths’ by former attorney general over report into Russian meddling as PM faces Brexit Party battle
Follow the latest updates from Westminster
The British government is under growing pressure to release a report into the threat posed by Russian election hacking ahead of December’s general election, with former attorney general Dominic Grieve calling for its urgent publication and accusing Downing Street of “whopping untruths” in excusing its being withheld.
Prime minister Boris Johnson is meanwhile facing an uphill battle at next month’s vote after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage pledged to field candidates in every seat to challenge the Conservatives unless the PM ditches his “dreadful” current EU withdrawal deal.
Mr Johnson is not budging, however, declaring he would not form a “Leave alliance” with Mr Farage: “I’ve ruled out a pact with everybody because I don’t think it’s sensible to do that. We’re proud of our beliefs, we’re proud of our one-nation Conservatism.”
Please allow a moment for our live blog to load
Hello and welcome to The Independent's rolling coverage of Boris Johnson and Brexit.
Boris Johnson is facing an uphill battle at next month’s general election after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage pledged to field candidates in every seat to challenge the Conservatives unless the PM ditches his “dreadful” current EU withdrawal deal.
Mr Johnson is not budging, however, telling reporters: “I’ve ruled out a pact with everybody because I don’t think it’s sensible to do that. We’re proud of our beliefs, we’re proud of our one-nation Conservatism.”
Here's Ben Kentish's report.
With the PM issuing a message of support for England’s rugby team as they take on South Africa in the World Cup Final in Yokohama, Japan, top pundit Brian Moore gave Johnson short shrift on Twitter, telling him to “Please f*** off”.
He then tweeted the same to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, "just for balance".
You can, incidentally, follow live coverage of England's crunch match with Sam Lovett below.
The PM will abandon his threat to press ahead with a no-deal Brexit in the forthcoming Conservative manifesto as part of a bid to appeal to more liberal voters, according to The Times this morning.
Business secretary Andrea Leadsom has meanwhile signalled income tax cuts could be in the pipeline, according to this morning's The Daily Telegraph.
“A Conservative government will always be a tax-cutting government,” she said.
"We have raised the personal tax-free allowance to let people keep much more of their own hard-earned cash. We will set out more in the manifesto about our ambition for income taxes.”
Leadsome has also expressed the government's "disappointment" after fracking was suspended across England on Friday to the delight of environmental activists, who will now demand a permanent ban on a shale gas extraction practice widely considered harmful.
"It's a disappointment but we've always been clear that we will follow the science," she told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Saturday.
Here's Ashley Cowburn's report.
An independent Scotland is "within touching distance", Nicola Sturgeon will tell a pro-independence rally in Glasgow later.
She said "another clear win" for the SNP at the general election next month will "bring it even closer still".
The SNP leader is the headline speaker at the event in George Square, her first speech at an independence rally since the 2014 independence referendum campaign.
Ahead of the event, she said:
A vote for the SNP is a vote to escape Brexit, and to put Scotland's future in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's.
This election really is the most important one Scotland has faced in modern times.
So much is on the line - people are completely fed up with the mess at Westminster.
But George Square will be packed today as people from all backgrounds join together to demand a better future for Scotland.
An independent Scotland is closer than it has ever been. It really is within touching distance.
What is needed now is another clear win for the SNP to bring it even closer still - so vote SNP on December 12th to secure Scotland's right to decide.
The first minister used her speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to insist a second independence referendum "must" take place in 2020. She will formally request the power for Holyrood to stage a referendum from Johnson before the end of this year.
A section 30 order - which the UK government has so far refused to consider - would mean a legally binding ballot could be held.
Also speaking at the rally, organised by Scotland's only pro-independence daily newspaper The National, are fellow SNP members Mhairi Black MP, justice secretary Humza Yousaf and Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie. Harvie will appeal for an "inclusive" campaign for a second independence referendum to protect people from the "hard-right Brexit project".
Speaking ahead of the rally, he said:
The cause of Scottish independence must be broad and inclusive. Our diversity is our strength. Those people who are still to decide need to be offered a positive, hopeful vision about how we can live in a fair, equal, sustainable country, and why independence will help.
Here's Ashley Cowburn.
Writing in The Times, columnist and former Conservative MP Matthew Parris announces he's leaving the party after 50 years to vote Lib Dem.
US president Donald Trump unexpectedly called into Farage's LBC radio show on Thursday evening and was as critical of the PM's deal as the host.
Trump said the US "can't make a trade deal with the UK" under the current terms agreed by Johnson
This was the PM's response on Friday:
Loading....
Here's Lizzy Buchan on the nuisance caller.
Here's our sketch writer, Tom Peck, on Farage channelling his inner Dr Evil.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies