The British government is under growing pressure to release a report into the threat posed by Russian election hacking ahead of December’s general election, with former attorney general Dominic Grieve calling for its urgent publication and accusing Downing Street of “whopping untruths” in excusing its being withheld.

Prime minister Boris Johnson is meanwhile facing an uphill battle at next month’s vote after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage pledged to field candidates in every seat to challenge the Conservatives unless the PM ditches his “dreadful” current EU withdrawal deal.

Mr Johnson is not budging, however, declaring he would not form a “Leave alliance” with Mr Farage: “I’ve ruled out a pact with everybody because I don’t think it’s sensible to do that. We’re proud of our beliefs, we’re proud of our one-nation Conservatism.”

