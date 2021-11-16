✕ Close Stanley Johnson denies accusations of inappropriately touching Tory MP

Boris Johnson will face his cabinet today just hours after his government botched its U-turn on Owen Paterson’s lobbying scandal.

The government’s scheme was thrown into chaos on Monday night when one of Mr Johnson’s own MPs shouted “object” after a motion to scrap the proposed new parliamentary standards body was raised.

A full vote will now have to be held.

Meanwhile, the prime minister’s father, Stanley, has been accused by two women of touching them inappropriately.

Caroline Nokes, a Conservative MP, and a journalist both claim Stanley Johnson groped them at Tory conferences 16 years apart. He denies doing so.