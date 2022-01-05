✕ Close Related video: PM rules out further restrictions

Boris Johnson faces his first Commons showdown today at a later-than-usual Prime Minister's Questions as MPs file back to Westminster from their constituencies following the Christmas recess.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is likely to grill the prime minister on his handling of the Covid pandemic after it was confirmed yesterday that England would press ahead with plan B restrictions despite mounting pressure on the NHS.

Elsewhere, the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill gets its second reading in the House of Lords amid a backlash from campaigners who claim it will make black and Asian citizens feel like "second-class citizens".

Under the proposed legislation those who are eligible for citizenship of another country could be quietly stripped of UK status if it were deemed to be in the “national interest”.

Lord Woolley, an equalities activist, told The Independent, “This will further exacerbate the reality that millions of British people, many of African, Caribbean and Asian descent, are second class citizens.”