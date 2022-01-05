Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces first Commons showdown post-Christmas as borders bill gets second reading
Follow below for the latest updates from Westminster and elsewhere
Boris Johnson faces his first Commons showdown today at a later-than-usual Prime Minister's Questions as MPs file back to Westminster from their constituencies following the Christmas recess.
Labour leader Keir Starmer is likely to grill the prime minister on his handling of the Covid pandemic after it was confirmed yesterday that England would press ahead with plan B restrictions despite mounting pressure on the NHS.
Elsewhere, the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill gets its second reading in the House of Lords amid a backlash from campaigners who claim it will make black and Asian citizens feel like "second-class citizens".
Under the proposed legislation those who are eligible for citizenship of another country could be quietly stripped of UK status if it were deemed to be in the “national interest”.
Lord Woolley, an equalities activist, told The Independent, “This will further exacerbate the reality that millions of British people, many of African, Caribbean and Asian descent, are second class citizens.”
Keir Starmer kicked off the new year with a set-piece speech in which he sought to set out his vision for the country should Labour win power at the next general election.
In an address that drew comparisons with Tony Blair, Starmer offered a "contract" with voters, saying the party will offer a platform based on the principles of security, prosperity and respect at the election which he expects in May 2023.
With two Union flags at his side, the Labour leader made repeated references to Britishness as he seeks to remould the party's image as one that us patriotic.
Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock has more below:
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics.
We’ll bring you updates throughout the day as Boris Johnson and Keir Stamer face off at PMQs and the Borders and Nationality Bill gets its second reading in the Lords.
