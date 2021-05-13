Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 says court judgement ‘meritless’ as Cameron faces MPs over Greensill scandal
A county court judgement issued against Boris Johnson over an unpaid debt of £535 is “totally without merit”, Downing Street has claimed.
On Wednesday Private Eye revealed a record existed for “Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street” due to a debt that is still “unsatisfied” more than six months later.
No details of the nature of the owed money or the identity of the creditor were listed. A No 10 spokesperson initially said officials were “looking into” the debt.
Later in the day, Downing Street said Mr Johnson would apply to have the record struck out, saying it was issued “totally without merit”, suggesting officials believe it may not be genuine. It had earlier ruled out the debt being related to Mr Johnson's flat refurbishments.
Elsewhere, embattled former prime minister David Cameron will later today face a grilling from MPs over his relentless efforts to secure government loans for the now collapsed Greensill Capital finance firm.
Mr Cameron, whose efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, is speaking publicly for the first time since the story broke in March and will be questioned by parliament’s powerful Treasury select committee.
Government voter ID plans described as ‘total b*****ks’ by former Scottish Tory leader
Boris Johnson is coming under increasing pressure to ditch mandatory voter ID plans described by one of his won senior MPs as an “illiberal solution for a non-existent problem”.
Now former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, seen as a moderate within Tory ranks, has weighed in, describing the proposal as “total b*****ks”.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Call me Dave: Cameron to be grilled over Greensill lobbying
David Cameron bombarded government ministers and officials with scores of texts, calls and emails over a four-month period, telling them that the failure to provide financial support to Greensill Capital was “nuts” and “bonkers”, it was revealed yesterday.
Later today, the former prime minister will make his first public appearance since his relentless lobbying efforts came to light earlier this year.
Mr Cameron will be grilled by the Treasury select committee after lunch. But what should MPs ask him?
Labour MP and chair of the public accounts committee, Meg Hillier, wants to know if Mr Cameron has been carrying out any other lobbying work.
Did he know the state of Greensill’s financial position when he asked officially to loan the firm public money?
My colleague Adam Forrest takes a look at what else Mr Cameron might be asked:
Johnson’s county court judgement ‘meritless'
The waters surrounding Boris Johnson’s unpaid debt appeared to muddy somewhat last night.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the court judgement is “totally without merit” after “looking into” it.
If, as the official claims, the judgement is meritless, then why was it issued? Or, if it not genuine, then who is responsible for putting it out there?
Here’s a recap of the story:
