A county court judgement issued against Boris Johnson over an unpaid debt of £535 is “totally without merit”, Downing Street has claimed.

On Wednesday Private Eye revealed a record existed for “Boris Johnson, 10 Downing Street” due to a debt that is still “unsatisfied” more than six months later.

No details of the nature of the owed money or the identity of the creditor were listed. A No 10 spokesperson initially said officials were “looking into” the debt.

Later in the day, Downing Street said Mr Johnson would apply to have the record struck out, saying it was issued “totally without merit”, suggesting officials believe it may not be genuine. It had earlier ruled out the debt being related to Mr Johnson's flat refurbishments.

Elsewhere, embattled former prime minister David Cameron will later today face a grilling from MPs over his relentless efforts to secure government loans for the now collapsed Greensill Capital finance firm.

Mr Cameron, whose efforts were ultimately unsuccessful, is speaking publicly for the first time since the story broke in March and will be questioned by parliament’s powerful Treasury select committee.