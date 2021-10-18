✕ Close Police seen entering London flat believed to be related to David Amess stabbing

The prime minister will lead tributes to Sir David Amess in the House of Commons on Monday after his family urged the public to “set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all” following his murder.

Politicians will be invited to share their memories of the Tory MP for Southend West, for at least two hours starting at around 3.30pm, after a morning of prayers and a minute’s silence at 2.30pm. They will also attend a service at St Margaret’s Church, which sits in the ground of Westminster Abbey.

Brendan Cox, the husband of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016, spoke to the BBC ahead of the special session, commending Sir David’s family for their “amazing” statement which he said was “filled with dignity”.

Asked what needs to be done to prevent more public servants losing their life in this way, Mr Cox said Britain needs to improve its response to terrorism. “What tends to motivate individuals who commit these kinds of attacks is a desire to divide our societies,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “which is why the statement from [Sir David’s] family is so effective because it denies terrorists what they want ... they want that division so let’s give them togetherness.”

He added: “Let’s not put their pictures on the front pages of newspapers – we have to stop playing into their hands and being the inadvertent amplifiers of terrorism.”

