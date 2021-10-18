Boris Johnson news – live: PM to lead David Amess tributes as Brendan Cox says UK must improve terror response
Follow the latest updates as Westminster honours murdered MP
The prime minister will lead tributes to Sir David Amess in the House of Commons on Monday after his family urged the public to “set aside their differences and show kindness and love to all” following his murder.
Politicians will be invited to share their memories of the Tory MP for Southend West, for at least two hours starting at around 3.30pm, after a morning of prayers and a minute’s silence at 2.30pm. They will also attend a service at St Margaret’s Church, which sits in the ground of Westminster Abbey.
Brendan Cox, the husband of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016, spoke to the BBC ahead of the special session, commending Sir David’s family for their “amazing” statement which he said was “filled with dignity”.
Asked what needs to be done to prevent more public servants losing their life in this way, Mr Cox said Britain needs to improve its response to terrorism. “What tends to motivate individuals who commit these kinds of attacks is a desire to divide our societies,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “which is why the statement from [Sir David’s] family is so effective because it denies terrorists what they want ... they want that division so let’s give them togetherness.”
He added: “Let’s not put their pictures on the front pages of newspapers – we have to stop playing into their hands and being the inadvertent amplifiers of terrorism.”
Follow our live coverage below
‘Inevitability’ to Southend becoming city, says Raab
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Justice secretary Dominic Raab said there is a “certain inevitability” to Southend becoming a city after the murder of MP Sir David Amess – who long campaigned for the move.
Raab told LBC radio: “It feels like a certain inevitability about this campaign … Let me respect the mechanism for deciding it but say that I think it will be a very fitting tribute if it should come to pass.”
Hoyle calls for careful consideration into issue of MP security
Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, has said the UK must avoid a “knee-jerk reaction” to the problem of keeping MPs safe in the wake of Sir David Amess’ murder.
“Let us reflect on what actually happened here, what can we learn from this, what can we put in place to make it safer”, he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.
Sir Lindsay added he does not want to end up in a situation where MPs have the level of security that surrounds American politicians, such as Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
“Do I want to be like Speaker Pelosi, who can’t go anywhere without armed police? Is that a life I want? No.”
He also called for “nicer politics”, claiming the public would follow MPs’ lead if elected officials were to show greater kindness to one another.
Cox recalls ‘very physical reaction’ to news of Amess attack
Asked this morning how he reacted to news of Sir David Amess’ murder, Brendan Cox told Times Radio it was “very physical”.
“I had a very physical reaction to it. I found it extremely difficult to function for a while,” the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox said, adding:
“That was both from being back in that moment five years ago when I got the call from somebody in Jo’s office telling me that she had been attacked.
“But also just knowing what that family would be going through. The pain of the desperate hope in those immediate minutes when you hope that they are not too badly hurt to then the realisation of what’s happened and the darkness and sadness of that, that is then with you for years, for the rest of your life.”
Raab supports removing right to anonymity on social media
More from the deputy PM now. Dominic Raab this morning signalled he could support closing anonymous social media accounts in a bid to tackle online hatred.
He raised concerns that he did not want to “send a message to tyrants all over the world that they can expose” campaigners who need anonymity.
“On balance I think there is a case for really looking very carefully at this,” he told Sky News. “I don’t see why people should be able to abuse the position on social media from a veil of anonymity.”
It comes after home secretary Priti Patel told the broadcaster’s Sunday with Trevor Phillips programme she was considering making the move. “I spend too much time with communities who have been under attack, who’ve had all sorts of postings put online and it’s a struggle to get those postings taken down. We want to make some big changes on that,” she said.
Shadow home secretary discusses death threat experience
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said this morning Sir David Amess’s death “hasn’t sunk in” - before revealing he himself has been subject to death threats because of his job.
“I still have a sense of disbelief, really, about what’s happened,” the Labour MP for Torfaen told BBC Breakfast.
He described the Conservative MP for Southend West as “a very kind and very generous man”.
Speaking about his own experience of violent threats, Mr Thomas-Symonds told the morning programme:
“I’ve had incidents since I’ve become a member of Parliament, whether it’s intimidation while out on the streets, death threats, terrible letters, awful emails.
“I am in no sense alone in that. I don’t know a member of Parliament who has not suffered in that way. It’s clear that something now has to change.”
Ministers ‘ignored official recommendations to combat hateful extremism’
Ministers have failed to act on any of the official recommendations for tackling the rise of extremism in Britain, it has emerged.
Over three years, the Commission for Countering Extremism (CCE) – set up by Theresa May in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack – has repeatedly warned more had to be done to tackle the evolving threats facing the UK, including closing legal loopholes that allowed those who inspired terrorists to go free.
But ministers have not formally responded to any of the reports released by the body since 2019, and none of the suggested measures have been put in place, despite warnings that security threats would worsen until the government stepped up its response, writes our security correspondent Lizzie Dearden.
Follow her exclusive report here:
Ministers ignored official recommendations to combat hateful extremism
Exclusive: Widower of murdered MP Jo Cox says it ‘seems bizarre not to have acted on’ years of expert advice
Clip of Raab discussing future of MPs’ security
MPs ‘likely’ to be offered security guards after Amess killing – Raab
MPs are set to be offered more private security guards for when meeting their constituents at surgery events following the murder of Sir David Amess, the justice secretary has signalled.
Dominic Raab said an increase in private security is the most “likely” option to boost safety, rather than putting more police officers outside MPs’ surgeries, reports Adam Forrest.
Asked if he would welcome plainclothes officers at his surgeries, he told Sky News: “I probably wouldn’t choose to have them outside a surgery that I had. I would worry about the chilling effect, I’m not sure it’s necessary to have that.”
But Raab added: “I think we’re more likely to look at things like private security guards, there’s already I believe money available for that.”
MPs ‘likely’ to be offered private security after David Amess killing, says Raab
Justice secretary worries about potential ‘chilling effect’ of police at surgeries
House of Commons schedule for Monday
Here are the timings for the special Commons session dedicated to Sir David Amess today:
House of Commons
2.30pm Prayers followed by a minute’s silence
2.35pm Home Office questions
3.30pm Tributes to Sir David Amess
5.30pm House expected to adjourn for the day
Westminster Hall
Not sitting
House of Lords
2.30pm Oral questions
3.30pm Skills and Post-16 Education Bill - report stage (day 2)
Competition Act 1998 (Coronavirus) (Public Policy Exclusions) (Revocations) Order 2021 - motion to regret
Brendan Cox urges UK public and media to improve terror response
Brendan Cox, the widower of Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016, spoke to the BBC this morning, where he commended Sir David Amess’ family for their “amazing” statement which he said was “filled with dignity”.
Asked what needs to be done to prevent more public servants losing their life in this way, Mr Cox said Britain – particularly the media – needs to improve its response to terrorism. “What tends to motivate individuals who commit these kinds of attacks is a desire to divide our societies,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, “which is why the statement from [Sir David’s] family is so effective because it denies terrorists what they want ... they want that division so let’s give them togetherness.”
He added: “Let’s not put their pictures on the front pages of newspapers – we have to stop playing into their hands and being the inadvertent amplifiers of terrorism.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies