Boris Johnson news – live: Amess murder sparks Online Harms Bill criticism and PM pledges allegiance to China
Follow the latest updates from Westminster and beyond
Boris Johnson is being urged to end the UK’s delayed crackdown on social media abuse after the murder of David Amess, by finally enforcing the Online Harms Bill.
The legislation – set to hit tech companies failing to remove illegal and harmful content with huge fines – was promised as long ago as 2019, but there is still no date for it to be launched.
During a special Commons session dedicated to the slain Southend West MP on Monday, fellow Tory Mark Francois said the Bill must now be put “on to the statute book” – and proposed that it be called “David’s law”.
Elsewhere, Mr Johnson has refused to cut ties with China, saying Britain will not “pitchfork away” investment from the east Asian nation despite ongoing feuds with Beijing over human rights abuses and Hong Kong.
Ahead of the Global Investment Summit in London, the PM said in an interview with Bloomberg that China would continue to play a “gigantic part” in Britain’s economy – but insisted the government would not be “naive”.
Follow our live coverage below
Normal Commons business to resume after day of tributes to David Amess
Normal business will resume in the House of Commons on Tuesday, following a day of poignant tributes to Sir David Amess.
The Tory MP for Southend West was fatally stabbed on Friday during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.
During an emotional day in Westminster on Monday, it was announced that Southend will be granted city status in recognition of Sir David’s decades-long campaign for the seaside town to be given the honour.
But as the Commons returns to a regular schedule, it is likely that the security of MPs in the wake of Sir David’s death will still be on the minds of many.
Home secretary Priti Patel told the Commons yesterday a review of policing for politicians is “concluding literally in the next few days”.
Britain will not ‘pitchfork away’ investment from China – Johnson
Britain will not “pitchfork away” investment from China despite ongoing differences with Beijing over human rights and Hong Kong, Boris Johnson has said.
Ahead of the Global Investment Summit in London, the PM said China would continue to play a “gigantic part” in UK economic life for years to come, writes Gavin Cordon.
At the same time, he insisted the Government would not be “naive” about allowing China access to the UK’s critical national infrastructure (CNI) such as nuclear power or the 5G communications network.
Britain musn’t ‘pitchfork away’ investment from China says Johnson
‘China is a great civilisation’ says PM
PM urged to end delayed social media abuse crackdown
MPs are urging Boris Johnson to bring forward the long delayed Online Harms Bill in a bid to crackdown on social media abuse after the killing of David Amess. The law was promised as long ago as 2019 but there is still no date for it to be launched.
During tributes to the slain Southend West MP, fellow Conservative Mark Francois said the legislation must now be put “on to the statute book” – and proposed that it be called “David’s law”.
Earlier, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle made the same criticism – as he revealed a car bomb threat – saying: “If it was up to me and I was in charge of legislation, I would have done something.”
There are concerns Nadine Dorries’ appointment as culture secretary in the recent Cabinet reshuffle will mean the Bill is further delayed, after the former SoS Olivier Dowden had pledged it would be introduced by the end of December, reports our deputy political editor Rob Merrick.
Boris Johnson told to end delay to social media abuse crackdown after Amess killing
Online Harms Bill was promised as long ago as 2019 – but there is still no date for it to be launched
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage. Stay tuned as we continue to bring you the latest developments from the murder of Tory MP Sir David Amess.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies