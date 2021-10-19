✕ Close MPs hold minute’s silence for Sir David Amess in House of Commons

Boris Johnson is being urged to end the UK’s delayed crackdown on social media abuse after the murder of David Amess, by finally enforcing the Online Harms Bill.

The legislation – set to hit tech companies failing to remove illegal and harmful content with huge fines – was promised as long ago as 2019, but there is still no date for it to be launched.

During a special Commons session dedicated to the slain Southend West MP on Monday, fellow Tory Mark Francois said the Bill must now be put “on to the statute book” – and proposed that it be called “David’s law”.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson has refused to cut ties with China, saying Britain will not “pitchfork away” investment from the east Asian nation despite ongoing feuds with Beijing over human rights abuses and Hong Kong.

Ahead of the Global Investment Summit in London, the PM said in an interview with Bloomberg that China would continue to play a “gigantic part” in Britain’s economy – but insisted the government would not be “naive”.

