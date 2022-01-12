✕ Close DUP's Jim Shannon breaks down over mother-in-law who ‘died alone’ from Covid

Boris Johnson faces a tough PMQs later today, with Labour leader Keir Starmer expected to question the prime minister about reports he attended an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.

The growing scandal has caused some Tories to turn against Mr Johnson, including Conservative MP Nigel Mills, who said the prime minister’s position would be “untenable” if he did break the law.

This comes as The Independent heard claims that Downing Street staff were told to “clean up” their phones by removing potential evidence about parties that were held at No 10.

Responding to this exclusive story, Peter Cardwell, former special adviser to both Boris Johnson and Theresa May, said: “If anyone’s deleting any information, that is very unethical and possibly criminal, and they absolutely should not be doing.”

Downing Street has so far refused to comment on reports 100 people were invited to a gathering on 20 May 2020. It is understood that up 30 people attended the event, with multiple sources saying the PM was among them.