Boris Johnson news – live: PM to face No 10 party questions amid claims staff told to ‘clean up’ phones
Keir Starmer tells Johnson to ‘stop lying’ and ‘come clean’
Boris Johnson faces a tough PMQs later today, with Labour leader Keir Starmer expected to question the prime minister about reports he attended an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.
The growing scandal has caused some Tories to turn against Mr Johnson, including Conservative MP Nigel Mills, who said the prime minister’s position would be “untenable” if he did break the law.
This comes as The Independent heard claims that Downing Street staff were told to “clean up” their phones by removing potential evidence about parties that were held at No 10.
Responding to this exclusive story, Peter Cardwell, former special adviser to both Boris Johnson and Theresa May, said: “If anyone’s deleting any information, that is very unethical and possibly criminal, and they absolutely should not be doing.”
Downing Street has so far refused to comment on reports 100 people were invited to a gathering on 20 May 2020. It is understood that up 30 people attended the event, with multiple sources saying the PM was among them.
PM does not need to resign if he attended party, says senior Tory
Tory MP Huw Merriman has said that Boris Johnson does not need to resign if he attended a drinks party on 20 May 2020.
Asked on Radio 4 Today’s programme if the PM should step down if he is found to have attended the party, Merriman said: “No, I don’t believe so.
“We don’t know what’s happened and I feel rotten speculating before we know the facts – but as far as I’m concerned we judge people in the round. That includes the action that was taken during the pandemic, the support, the vaccination programme, (and) holding the nerve on Plan B. Then you then judge where people have done wrong.”
Merriman said he wanted Johnson to use PMQ to clarify what took place. “I think from the prime minister it’s what took place, what did he attend, more clarity is needed because we’re back where we were a month ago before the inquiry was set up where people are demanding answers. We’re all in the dark – and that includes me.”
PM ‘threat to health of nation', say Lib Dems
Boris Johnson has been described as a “threat to the health of the nation” for allegedly appearing at a “bring your own booze party” in lockdown.
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Boris Johnson should quit over the claims, as he is “now incapable” of leading the country through the pandemic.
Sir Ed told BBC Breakfast: “He said to parliament and to the country before Christmas when he was apologising that he didn’t know about the parties, and now we know he was at at least one of those parties.
“So, he has clearly lied, he has broken the Ministerial Code, he has broken the law, he’s misled parliament - any prime minister in the past would resign for just one of those offences.
“These are grievous, grievous errors. So if he was at the party, and it looks very clear that he was, then he must now go, he must now resign.”
Downing Street staff told to ‘clean up’ phones amid lockdown party allegations
Two sources have told The Independent that No 10 staff were ordered to “clean up” their phones amid an investigation into parties at Downing Street.
A senior member of staff told them “to get rid of anything that could look bad”, one source claimed.
My colleague Anna Isaac has this exclusive story:
No 10 staff told to ‘clean up’ phones amid lockdown party allegations, sources claim
‘I was told to get rid of anything that could look bad,’ says source
Watch: PM’s position ‘untenable’ if he attended lockdown party, says Conservative MP
Tories are angered by the government’s silence over the lockdown-breaching Downing Street party thought to have been held on 20 May 2020.
Conservative MP Nigel Mills is among those who believe the PM will have to resign if he attended the large gathering:
No ministers sent on media round amid ‘partygate’ scandal
The government has refused to send ministers on media rounds this morning amid the “partygate” scandal, broadcasters have revealed.
Sky News’ Sophie Morries confirms the news:
As does BBC Radio 4:
Boris Johnson's position ‘untenable’ if he attended party, says Tory MP
Conservative MP Nigel Mills has warned that Boris Johnson’s position will be “untenable” if he knowingly attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid rules.
“If the prime minister knowingly attended a party I can’t see how he can survive having accepted resignations for far less,” he told BBC Newsnight.
“He accepted the resignation of his spokesperson (Allegra Stratton) for not attending party but joking about it at a time of much lighter restrictions. I just think that’s untenable.”
Mills added: “I don’t think we need an inquiry to work out whether the prime minister was there. He knows whether he was there or not. Just come out and say what happened.”
PM ‘must answer’ whether he attended party, says former adviser
Peter Cardwell, former special adviser to both Boris Johnson and Theresa May, says the prime minister must “level with the country” and say whether he attended the drinks events in May 2020.“
Keir Starmer only needs to ask the same question six times – did you attend the party on 20 May 2020, yes or no? – and Boris Johnson must give an answer,” he told Sky News on today’s PMQs.
He added: “If he says yes, it would appear he broke the rules, and that he lied. If he says no, there were witnesses who said he was there.”
Asked about The Independent’s exclusive story that Downing Street staff were advised to “clean up” their phones by removing information that could suggest lockdown parties were held at No 10, Mr Cardwell said: “If anyone’s deleting any information that is very unethical and possibly criminal, and they absolutely should not be doing.”
He added: “Boris Johnson has made a career out of getting out of sticking situations. Whether he gets out this one remains to be seen. The vultures are circling, but no-one is sticking the knife in just yet.”
Good morning
Good morning, and welcome back to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Today, I’ll be bringing you the latest on the Downing Street party scandal. With politicians across the Commons incensed by this affair, Boris Johnson faces a very difficult PMQs at midday.
