Boris Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for North Shropshire by-election loss

Cabinet secretary Simon Case has stepped down from his role leading the internal inquiry into the Downing Street party allegations, after reports that he attended a drinks event in breach of Covid rules at his own office saw calls for him to resign.

It came as another blow to Boris Johnson, who resisted calls to appoint an external investigator in his place, just hours after his party lost the true-blue seat of North Shropshire for the first time nearly 200 years after a 34 per cent swing to the Lib Dems in a by-election triggered by Tory sleaze.

Furious Tory MPs, many of whom considered the ballot something of a referendum on the PM’s leadership, warned that the “Teflon has come off” after the defeat, with one warning that Mr Johnson has “one last chance” to make changes at the heart of his operation.